Landmarks Illinois awards grant funding to help people save places in Bronzeville, Oakland and Pullman on Chicago’s South Side

Chicago, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois has awarded over $31,000 in grant funding to preservation efforts on the South Side of Chicago, helping people save significant places in their neighborhoods. The grants through the Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side will aid projects in the Bronzeville, Oakland and Pullman neighborhoods.

Learn more about the grant recipients below.

Phyllis Wheatley Home Group, Bronzeville: $10,000 to help determine and pay for priority repairs needed at the Phyllis Wheatley Home at 5128 S. Michigan Ave. The home, built in 1896, is named after Phyllis Wheatley, who is recognized as the first enslaved Black woman to become a published poet in the United States. The house provided shelter and resources to young Black women moving north during the Great Migration.

Historical Preservation Society of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party (HPS), Oakland: $3,000 for a historical marker at the site of the former Madden Park Homes housing development where the Black Panther Party served the community through its Free Breakfast for Children Program. The marker is part of a larger Black Panther Party Heritage Trail in Illinois that the HPS is creating to identify places associated with the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party.

Revolution Workshop, Pullman: $10,000 for exterior restoration work on a historic rowhouse at 10730 S. Langley Ave., located within the boundaries of the Pullman National Historical Park. The nonprofit provides construction jobs training to people from under-resourced Chicago communities, and the rowhouse is one project where Revolution Workshop is providing hands-on training to program participants.

Share Your Soles, Pullman: $8,375 for exterior repair work to the historic Pullman Stables building in Pullman National Historical Park. The nonprofit provides shoes and resources to children in need around the world. The historic stables building is home to its headquarters.

Visit our website to learn more about the recent grant recipients .

More information about the grant fund

The Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side provides planning and capital matching grants to support people working to preserve the history, culture and architecture of Chicago’s South Side. The grant program is open to both nonprofit and for-profit entities. The grants range from $500 to $10,000 each, depending on project need, and are awarded on a 3:1 matching basis.

The grant fund was launched in 2020 to honor Mr. Black, the late acclaimed civil rights leader, author and historian who spent the majority of his life living on the South Side of Chicago and promoting African American history. Grant application deadlines are twice a year, January 1 and July 1.

Visit our website to view complete grant guidelines and to submit a grant application. You can also see past grant recipients on our website .

About Landmarks Illinois

Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization dedicated to working with people in communities to help them preserve, protect and promote the places they value. We advocate for the sustainable reuse of historic and culturally significant places and provide free expertise and resources to people all across Illinois to ensure these places of our past remain a part of our future. We are People Saving Places for People. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org .

Attachment

Kaitlyn McAvoy Landmarks Illinois 312-995-9679 kmcavoy@landmarks.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.