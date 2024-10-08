EchoNous Partners with Mendaera to Revolutionize Image-Guided Intervention

REDMOND, Wash. and SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EchoNous, a pioneer in portable ultrasound technology, has announced a commercial partnership with Mendaera, a Silicon Valley-based healthcare technology company developing robotics and AI for mainstream medical procedures. This partnership is set to revolutionize the delivery of high-quality interventional care by enabling compatibility between EchoNous’ advanced ultrasound platform, Kosmos, and Mendaera’s handheld robotic interventional platform.



Mendaera’s robotic platform, combined with the latest in ultrasound imaging technology, is designed to augment skills and enable more providers to safely and effectively perform prevalent, critical, percutaneous procedures across specialties and sites of care. Mendaera, like EchoNous, is focused on solving today’s healthcare challenges by making advanced technology accessible at the point of care to ensure providers and systems can efficiently deliver quality care whenever and wherever it is needed.

“Our collaboration with Mendaera marks a pivotal moment in our mission to equip healthcare providers with the most advanced tools available,” stated EchoNous CEO, Graham Cox. “Mendaera is poised to improve hundreds of millions of patient encounters each year and provide a meaningful solution to meet today’s growing supply and demand challenges. We are excited to be working with a company that shares our desire to elevate access to a higher standard of ultrasound-guided intervention.”

“Technology that empowers healthcare systems to improve care as well as the way it is delivered is especially critical for commonplace image-guided interventions across the healthcare system, where the supply and demand crisis is particularly acute,” stated Josh DeFonzo, Co-Founder and CEO of Mendaera. “The EchoNous technology is an ideal complement to the Mendaera platform, providing high-quality imaging to our customers as they seek to provide the best care to their patients.”

Once commercialized, Mendaera will offer the EchoNous Kosmos ultrasound technology as an imaging option available to its robotic customers.

About EchoNous

EchoNous is redefining the ultrasound industry with its Kosmos platform, a portable, AI-driven ultrasound device that bridges the gap between legacy handheld and cart-based systems. By combining advanced imaging capabilities with cutting-edge AI, EchoNous is equipping clinicians with the tools they need to provide superior patient care across the healthcare landscape. Learn more at www.echonous.com .

About Mendaera

Mendaera’s vision is to digitize clinical judgment and technical expertise, making high-quality care available for every patient at every care facility. Its platform in development combines robotics, AI, real-time imaging, and connectivity, to enable intervention at scale. Based in Silicon Valley, Mendaera is backed by leading investors and includes a leadership team successful in taking early-stage medical technology companies through to successful exits including Auris Health. Mendaera recently announced the close of a $73M Series B funding round led by Threshold Ventures, with participation from investors including Lux Capital, PFM Health Sciences, and Fred Moll (founder of Intuitive Surgical and Auris Health). Mendaera's robotic system has not been cleared by the FDA for sale in the United States. Discover more at www.mendaera.com .

