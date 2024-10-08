Bloom Communications Announces Jamie Matusek, CEO, as New Owner

Matusek to Lead Agency’s Growth and Community Impact

Austin, Tx, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Communications , a mission-driven marketing communications agency headquartered in Austin, Texas, announced today that CEO, Jamie Matusek, has taken the helm as its new owner and CEO. Following in the visionary footsteps of its founder, Brianna McKinney, Jamie is set to drive the agency forward into new realms of growth and innovation, leading to continued growth and broadened support for nonprofit and purpose-driven clients.



“I am thrilled to step into this next phase of organizational leadership and take Bloom into its next era,” said Matusek. “Brianna built a solid foundation that truly values our people and mission-driven focus. My goal and desire as the new owner and CEO is to carry forward and expand on this legacy. We are poised to support nonprofits in expanding their missional impact and growth, and to work with for-profit organizations who share in the same purpose-driven culture.”

Founded in 2012 in Austin, Texas by McKinney, Bloom Communications started with a two-client portfolio and by being continually responsive to community needs, expanded into a full-service agency. In 2015, McKinney opened Bloom’s second location in Portland, Oregon, which remained active for eight years, followed by a third location in Asheville, North Carolina in 2022, which is still active and thriving today. McKinney’s goal was to create an agency that bucked the stereotypical norms – one that weighed the health of team members and clients equally with purpose and the bottom line. She designed a business model that provided employees the opportunity to work with clients focused on making a meaningful impact in their communities, while also dedicating their own time and paid company time to giving back through community service. Bloom Communications’s business model was recognized in 2022 when the company became the first B Corp Certified marketing agency headquartered in Texas, reflecting the organization’s commitment to social and environmental impact and responsibility.

“When I founded Bloom, I embraced a business model that valued people and community as much as profit—a vision that was still in its early stages across the country, especially for communications agencies,” said McKinney. “Rather than chasing profit at any cost, I focused on financial health, resilience, and sustainability. Bloom has become deeply woven into the fabric of our communities over the years, and I am profoundly grateful to our team, partners, and clients for embracing us along the way. Though the decision to transition ownership was difficult, the time feels right for me to pursue another dream in healthcare. I am confident that Jamie is well-equipped to not only grow Bloom but also to uphold its founding mission and continue advancing clients’ missions. I am excited for the opportunities ahead for the company, its clients, and the communities it serves."

Matusek brings more than 28 years of corporate leadership experience in marketing, sales, operations, and culture development. Having first worked with Bloom Communications as a client, Matusek joined the agency in 2020 as COO and was promoted to CEO in 2023. Her leadership as both owner and CEO will continue to drive Bloom’s mission of inspiring people to take action through powerful storytelling that promotes healthier, more sustainable communities.

ABOUT BLOOM COMMUNICATIONS

Bloom Communications is a boutique marketing agency dedicated to helping nonprofits increase their impact and advance their missions through strategic marketing solutions. Serving as trusted advisors Bloom is committed to cultivating stronger, more resilient, and sustainable communities. A Public Benefit Corporation established in 2012 and the first B Corp Certified marketing agency headquartered in Texas, Bloom supports organizations across the globe from its home bases in Austin, Texas, and Asheville, North Carolina. To learn more, visit bloomcommunications.com.









Attachment

Jamie Matusek Bloom Communications 512-535-5066 jamie@bloomcommunications.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.