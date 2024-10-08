ConneXionONE Corp. (OTC: CNNN) Announces Approval of Dotarazzi App on iOS (Apple) and Android Launch, Setting the Stage for Global Expansion

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConneXionONE Corp. (OTC: CNNN) ("ConneXionONE" or the "Company") is excited to announce that its flagship social media app, Dotarazzi, is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, marking a significant milestone for the Company’s entry into the global social media market.



Chris Chang, ConneXionONE's Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Securing approval from Apple and simultaneously launching the Android version is a pivotal step that positions Dotarazzi for widespread adoption and sets the foundation for our strategic global rollout. With our proprietary features and focus on authentic, real-time content, we are poised to capture a share of the rapidly evolving $200 billion digital content and advertising market. We’re confident that Dotarazzi’s unique approach and technology will resonate not only with end users but also with advertisers, brands, and strategic partners looking for innovative ways to engage audiences.”

The Company plans to initiate a comprehensive global marketing campaign starting in Taiwan in late October, followed by expansion into key markets across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia in 2025. This phased strategy aims to drive both user acquisition and partnerships with advertisers and organizations seeking safe, real-time content-sharing solutions. Dotarazzi’s launch is also expected to unlock multiple revenue streams through targeted ads, premium subscriptions, and strategic collaborations.

Capturing Market Opportunity: Dotarazzi’s Unique Value Proposition

Dotarazzi (www.dotarazzi.com) stands apart from traditional social media platforms by prioritizing “Dothentic” content - moments captured and shared in real-time, without editing or curation. This core feature addresses a growing demand among Gen Z and millennial users for more transparent and authentic online interactions. Additionally, the platform’s advanced geolocation technology transforms social media into a hyper-localized experience, empowering users to explore and interact with content relevant to their immediate surroundings.

Dotarazzi’s focus on real-time, location-based content has the potential to revolutionize how people connect online, creating a new category within the social media landscape. With these differentiated features, Dotarazzi aims to rapidly scale its user base, drive high engagement, and capture a meaningful share of the $90 billion global social networking market.

Strategic Growth Initiatives and Revenue Potential

The Company is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with leading brands and agencies to leverage Dotarazzi’s unique engagement model, offering customized ad placements and monetization opportunities. By enabling brands to connect with audiences in a contextually relevant and authentic manner, Dotarazzi is poised to become an attractive platform for advertisers seeking higher ROI on digital campaigns.

ConneXionONE’s revenue model includes a blend of premium subscriptions, digital advertising, and potential brand partnerships, creating diversified revenue streams to support long-term growth. The platform’s monetization strategy, combined with its scalable user acquisition plan, positions Dotarazzi for sustainable financial performance as it expands its footprint in key international markets.

About ConneXionONE Corp.

ConneXionONE Corp. is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to creating innovative digital solutions that redefine how people connect and share content online. Dotarazzi, the Company’s flagship product, is a revolutionary social media platform that empowers users to discover and engage with real-time, location-based content. With its user-centric focus and disruptive approach, ConneXionONE aims to set new standards in the digital content and social networking space, delivering long-term value to users, partners, and shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Investors are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to ConneXionONE’s business.

Investor Contact Barwicki Investor Relations Andrew Barwicki 516-662-9461 andrew@barwicki.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.