HILL FARRER PARTNER WILLLIAM STECKBAUER NAMED A TOP LITIGATOR IN AMERICA

William W. Steckbauer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that William Steckbauer has been recognized by Lawdragon in its “2025’s 500 Leading Litigators in America.” The publication received a record number of submissions and based their selections on original journalistic research and an extensive vetting process.“These lawyers win hundreds of millions, billions even,” states the publisher. “They win rights, or lose them. They win freedom, or lose it for someone. They have the abilities to change businesses and entire industries. It’s an audacious thing a trial lawyer does: to tell a judge, jury or other arbiter, ‘Hear me. Believe me. Rule for my client.’ Bravo to everyone here, and every litigator out there working on their craft and a cause.”For more than 40 years, William Steckbauer has been a trusted advisor to his long-time real estate clients, assisting them in all aspects of the growth of their business ventures from the initial evaluation of assets for potential acquisition to the purchase, development, leasing and eventual sale. He also represents his clients in their other business-related disputes that may arise, including real estate partnership dissolution, construction litigation and corporate governance and management issues.

