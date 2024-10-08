Puriphy Introduces New Gamified Platform to Tackle Climate Change, Welcomes Wargaming Expert to the Team

GERMANY, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puriphy is pleased to announce the launch of its platform which uses gamification to engage people and businesses in climate action. Additionally, to further support this mission, the company has added an experienced gaming professional from the prestigious Wargaming to its expanding team.At its core, Puriphy’s platform uses the engaging elements of games to make sustainable actions interactive and rewarding. For example, users can reduce their carbon footprints through enjoyable challenges, turning environmental awareness into real-world impact. By integrating gaming expertise with environmental goals, Puriphy creates a dynamic user experience that connects contributions to verified climate change projects, providing transparency and accountability.Businesses are also encouraged and empowered to engage in climate action through Puriphy’s platform, which offers seamless integration of sustainability initiatives into corporate frameworks. Companies can also engage eco-conscious customers through gamified experiences that promote sustainability efforts , while allowing them to demonstrate real contributions to address climate change."Our goal is to inspire individuals and businesses to take meaningful steps toward sustainability," says Yaroslav Shalashov, CMO of Puriphy. "By combining our gaming expertise with our commitment to environmental action, we’re confident in our ability to offer an unmatched user experience that drives real-world impact. We believe that climate action should be both impactful and enjoyable, and our platform embodies that belief."Puriphy’s platform is designed with accessibility in mind, catering to a global audience regardless of age, experience, or background. Users can easily track their progress, view their contributions, and see the collective impact of the community’s efforts. The integration of gamification strategies helps bridge the gap between climate awareness and active participation, turning passive supporters into active contributors.Puriphy invites individuals and businesses to join its platform and contribute to global climate efforts through gamification . To learn more or get started, visit https://www.puriphy.eu About PuriphyPuriphy is a startup committed to promoting environmental sustainability through gamification. By turning eco-friendly actions into engaging experiences, Puriphy connects users and businesses to meaningful climate projects. With a team that includes gaming industry veterans, Puriphy draws on proven gaming strategies to inspire collective action and make a positive environmental impact.

