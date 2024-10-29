National Federation of Republican Women Bring Team To Houston County to Support Wayne Johnson Congress

NRW Ladies

WARNER ROBBINS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW) is a 70,000-member organization that was founded in 1938. Its stated goal is “Building Leaders, Energizing Communities and Keeping America Strong.”On Friday and Saturday, which is exactly what a team of NFRW women from several states did when they came to Houston County to campaign for commonsense Congressional Candidate Wayne Johnson. The team members from Oklahoma, Virginia, Arkansas, Maryland, and other states paid their own way to Houston County and spent two days knocking on doors and waving signs.“I was amazed at the enthusiasm and knowledge of politics that these women have,” said Johnson, who is seeking to retire 32-year Democrat incumbent Sanford Bishop on Nov. 5. “Each of these ladies have the Congressional representatives of their states on speed dial. These hard-working political team members knocked on more than 500 doors spreading the message that a “Change Will Be Good” for citizens of Macon, Centerville, Warner Robins, Albany, Columbus and 30 counties in Middle and Southwest Georgia.”Wayne Johnson joined the team for lunch on Friday at the Steak & Shake in Warner Robins, where they were hosted by restaurant owners James and Miriam Spornhauer. Vivian Childs, Senior Advisor to the Johnson campaign, and an active member of the NFRW, used her influence to arrange the visit. Karen Bailey, Johnson’s scheduler, and member of the grassroots team accompanied the NFRW team as it worked in Houston County.“I cannot go far enough in thanking these great women of the NFRW for spending time helping our campaign,” said Johnson. “I know they captured hundreds of votes during their time in Houston County, and those votes could very well be the difference on Election Day.”Johnson’s campaign has real momentum entering the final week of the campaign as polling shows the race against Bishop is neck-and-neck. Johnson is receiving financial support from all over the 2nd District, and people can contribute to the effort to retire Sanford Bishop by going to www.johnsoncongress.com/donate Dr. Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather, and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master’s in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Middle and Southwest Georgia.“My message has been and will continue to be that we must address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson. “I believe many will agree that change will be good for the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia.”The National Federation of Republican Women's mission is to mobilize Republican women in support of local, state, and federal campaigns. Their website states “We are proud to be the Republican Party’s “women-power,” contributing over 20 million political and campaign hours and calls, valued at almost half a billion in volunteer dollars, in the most recent two-year election cycle.”

