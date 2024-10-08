Global Financial Analytics Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Financial Analytics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The financial analytics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.55 billion in 2023 to $10.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to data explosion in finance, regulatory compliance, demand for real-time insights, risk management needs, increased complexity in financial instruments, strategic decision-making.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Financial Analytics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The financial analytics global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $16.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to customer-centric approaches, globalization of financial markets, cybersecurity concerns, open banking initiatives. Major trends in the forecast period include advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (ai), cloud-based financial analytics solutions, use of big data analytics, personalization in financial services, blockchain and cryptocurrency analytics, employee productivity and efficiency.

Growth Driver of The Financial Analytics Market

The emergence of big data is driving the financial analytics market. Big data refers to large and more complex data sets that arrive in increasing volumes from various data sources. The emergence of big data in financial decisions has led to solutions such as financial analytics that can handle large amounts of data and provide valuable solutions.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Financial Analytics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Alteryx Inc., Infor Inc., Domo Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, GoodData Corporation, Information Builders Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, Rosslyn Data Technologies Plc, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., RIB Datapine GmbH, Salesforce Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Symphony Teleca Services Inc., Databricks Inc., RAMP Inc., SparkCognition Inc., Fraud.net Inc., Ecolytiq GmbH, Elementus, MindBridge Analytics Inc., Moody's Corporation, Wealthfront Inc., Ellevest.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Financial Analytics Market Share Analysis?

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial sector is growing in popularity and has become a key trend in the market. Key players in financial analytics are adopting AI to gain a competitive edge in the market.

How Is The Global Financial Analytics Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

4) By Application: Wealth Management, Governance, Risk & Compliance Management, Financial Forecasting & Budgeting, Customer Management, Transaction Monitoring, Stock Management, Other Applications

5) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and E-Commerce, Government, Healthcare, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Financial Analytics Market

North America was the largest region in the financial analytics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the financial analytics global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Financial Analytics Market Definition

Financial analytics is the creation of ad hoc analysis to answer specific questions and shape the business strategy through reliable and factual insights. The financial analytics are used to gain deep knowledge and forecast future financial scenarios. Excel, PowerPoint, and Word are the most popular financial analysis tools, and these programs are used to develop financial models, reports, and presentations for the senior management of a company or for customers.

Financial Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global financial analytics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Financial Analytics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on financial analytics market size, financial analytics market drivers and trends, financial analytics market major players, financial analytics competitors' revenues, financial analytics market positioning, and financial analytics market growth across geographies. The financial analytics global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

