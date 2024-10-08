From Ideation to Commercialization: Nutrify Today’s NutrifyGenie Exceeds AI Expectations

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutrify Today ’s AI platform, NutrifyGenie , is redefining the nutraceutical industry by taking product concepts from idea to full-scale commercialization. By facilitating the end-to-end business development of these ideas, NutrifyGenie offers a unique value proposition for companies seeking rapid market entry with a competitive edge.



“Unlike most AI platforms that stop at ideation, NutrifyGenie takes it further by integrating the entire value chain needed for product development and commercialization,” said Amit Srivastav , founder of Nutrify Today and chief catalyst of Nutrify India. “This ability has allowed us to bring several innovative products to market in record time, helping our partners secure new market segments traditionally dominated by larger pharmaceutical players.”

NutrifyGenie’s capabilities were recently demonstrated in South Africa, where the platform played a key role in ideating and commercializing new nutritional supplements for a major listed company. The expansion into a market predominantly controlled by pharmaceuticals underscores NutrifyGenie’s strength in creating high impact, differentiated products that meet stringent regulatory and market demands.

By leveraging a database of more than 3.5 million data points—including supply chain, ingredient rate cards and manufacturer cost transfer rates—NutrifyGenie offers real-time insights for seamless regulatory compliance and strategic market launches. This extensive database allows the platform to navigate complex multi-country regulations, streamlining the product development cycle.

“NutrifyGenie has significantly shortened our go-to-market time in the U.S. and Latin America by simplifying regulatory clearances and product localization,” said Raktim Chattopadhyay, PhD , and managing director of Esperer Nutrition . “We are now operational in the United Kingdom and plan further expansion into Europe.”





NutrifyGenie’s project management extends across 11 countries, including Japan, India, the United States, and Mexico, positioning it as a global leader in nutraceutical innovation. With a comprehensive package covering intellectual property, regulatory checks, supply chain management, and custom clinical trials, the platform empowers companies to launch differentiated products in half the time and with 30% greater efficiency.

By addressing challenges such as creating stable label claims, navigating regulatory guidelines, method validation, and aligning international market requirements, the NutrifyGenie platform enables companies to reduce go-to-market time by 50% while simplifying product development and ensuring regulatory compliance. This integrated approach makes NutrifyGenie a vital tool for businesses looking to quickly and efficiently bring new products to market. Get started at: https://genie.nutrifytoday.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a414533d-3ffd-4dbd-a5f6-68d545bdc3c1

Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 | amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com Pitch Publicity®

