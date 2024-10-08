LEAP Crowned a Winner in The 2024 AI Awards

International Cloud Artificial Intelligence Awards Program Names LEAP Legal Software Winner of the Best Use of AI in Legal Tech.

The AI Awards, an awards program from the global Cloud Awards, names LEAP Legal Software winner of the Best Use of AI in Legal Tech. LEAP’s legal practice management solution was recognized for the ground-breaking integration of AI into their product.

Launched earlier this year by The Cloud Awards, The AI Awards recognizes excellence and innovation in cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. The 2024 program featured a diverse range of categories, attracting entries from organizations of all sizes across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

LEAP's innovative solutions, including the AI-powered legal assistant LawY, have transformed how law firms operate by enhancing productivity in research, document drafting, and case management. With unique features like attorney-verified responses and a user-friendly conversational interface, LEAP enables over 65,000 attorneys to work more efficiently and effectively, demonstrating its leadership in providing AI tools for lawyers.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “All of our winners have shown a remarkable level of ingenuity and dedication towards harnessing cloud AI to improve processes and outcomes for organizations across the world. LEAP fully embodies these attributes and is a worthy winner. We congratulate them and the other winners and are excited to see what innovations are in store for 2025 and beyond.”

LEAP has invested significantly in the development of cutting-edge legal AI tools that can assist with research, drafting complex documents, and rapidly gaining matter insights. Currently, no other practice management solution offers a comparable suite of integrated AI tools tailored specifically to the unique needs of law firms.

Christian Beck, Founder and CEO of LEAP Group said: “We are honored to be declared a winner of the Best Use of AI in Legal Tech category in The 2024 AI Awards. This award reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation in the legal sector. LEAP provides legal professionals with the tools they need to adapt to a changing landscape. I’m proud of our team’s hard work and the positive impact we’re making for our clients. We look forward to continuing this journey and exploring new possibilities with AI in legal tech.”

Poppy Bale Dyer, CEO of LEAP US, added: “Winning this award is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to driving our industry forward using the power of AI. I’d like to thank them, our partners, and clients for helping to make this possible and offer our congratulations to our fellow winners across the other categories.”

The full list of winners across all categories can be viewed here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-ai-awards-winners.

For more information about LEAP's advanced AI, visit leap.us/ai.

About LEAP

For over 30 years, LEAP has been at the forefront of legal software innovation, specializing in productivity solutions that transform the way legal professionals work. LEAP is a fully integrated software solution for lawyers combining accounting, document drafting, publishing, and AI into one cohesive platform. LEAP helps lawyers help more people. To learn more, visit leap.us.

Name: Laurie Klausner Email: laurie.klausner@leap.us Job Title: Senior Vice President of Marketing, LEAP

