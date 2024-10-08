University of Illinois Chicago School of Law Receives Insight Into Diversity 2024 Higher Education Excellence In Diversity (HEED) Award

Chicago, IL, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Thursday, the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law (UIC Law) received the 2024 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity- focused publication in higher education. As a recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — UIC Law will be featured, along with 113 other recipients, in the November/December 2024 issue of Insight Into Diversity magazine.

"We aim to cultivate spaces where all members of our law school community and the broader University can come together to learn, share, and be inspired by the transformative power of solidarity and unity," Clarence Glenn, assistant dean for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion said. "By recognizing and celebrating diverse communities' unique voices and experiences, we strive to create an environment that encourages dialogue, embraces differences, and nurtures creativity."

Insight Into Diversity magazine selected UIC Law because it promotes an institutional culture of respect and empathy for all members of the law school community by fostering thought, conversation, and active engagement around diversity, equity, and inclusion. Some of the school’s efforts in the DE&I space include name and gender marker change support, an annual diversity week celebration, first-generation student support, cultural/heritage recognition and celebration, and various scholarship opportunities.

“We recognize that diversity in all its forms enriches the educational experience and strengthens the legal profession,” says UIC Law Dean Nicky Boothe. “Through our intentional efforts, we have expanded our outreach to historically underrepresented communities, implemented comprehensive and supportive programming, and continue to enhance our pathway initiatives.”

“The HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — leadership support for diversity, campus culture and climate, supplier diversity, and many other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of Insight Into Diversity magazine. “We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus.”

About the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law

The University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law is a part of the University of Illinois – Chicago’s largest university and only public Carnegie Research 1 Institution. Its mission is to make a difference in the lives of students and the community. Located in the heart of the city’s legal, financial, and commercial districts, UIC Law is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students. From our nationally recognized faculty and programs to the impact of our legal clinics, we prepare students with the knowledge, skills, experience and values to change lives. For more information, visit https://law.uic.edu/.

About Insight Into Diversity

Insight Into Diversity magazine is the leader in advancing best practices in DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) in higher education. Through thought-provoking print and online articles, we share expert advice, valuable resources, in-depth profiles of top DEI programs at colleges and universities, headline news, and much more to help keep our readers informed and empower them to advance DEI initiatives at their institutions. To further our mission, we created the Insight Into Diversity Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award in 2012. The HEED Award — including the more targeted Insight Into Diversity Health Professions, Law School, and Community College HEED Awards — is the only national honor to recognize institutions of higher education for their outstanding commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Current, archived, and digital issues of Insight Into Diversity magazine are available online at insightintodiversity.com.

