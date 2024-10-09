SupplyOne Acquires Gulf Packaging, Expanding its Southeastern Region

Gulf Packaging is now SupplyOne’s 42nd acquisition since its founding in 1998.

As the newest addition to the SupplyOne group, Gulf Packaging is a premier converter and supplier of custom corrugated boxes and displays.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SupplyOne, Inc., a leading distributor of custom corrugated and value-added packaging solutions in North America, is expanding its footprint in the Southeastern region through the acquisition of Gulf Packaging, Inc. (“Gulf”). Gulf is a leading converter and supplier of custom corrugated boxes and displays, catering to clients in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana.Established in 1990, Gulf Packaging operates production facilities in Bay Minette and Tallassee, Alabama. The company excels in creating a diverse array of custom corrugated products, known for quick turnaround times and outstanding customer service. Gulf's extensive offerings and dedication to quality have made it a trusted partner for businesses across various industries in the Southeastern United States."Welcoming Gulf Packaging into the SupplyOne family enhances our ability to deliver customized, high-quality packaging solutions to our customers in the Southeast and fills what was a large geographic opening for SupplyOne," says Todd Renehan, President and CEO of SupplyOne. "Gulf's reputation for excellence and customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled service and innovative packaging solutions nationwide.""As a privately owned company for over three decades, finding a partner that values our legacy of superior service and dedication to our employees was paramount," says Larry Taylor, CEO of Gulf Packaging, Inc. "SupplyOne shares our commitment to customer satisfaction and offers the resources and support to expand our capabilities and reach across the country. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings to our customers and team members.""Joining SupplyOne marks an exciting new chapter for Gulf Packaging," says Paul Morris, President and General Manager of Gulf. "Their extensive network, industry expertise and packaging supplies offering will allow us to enhance our services while maintaining the personalized attention our customers have come to expect. We look forward to continued growth and success as part of SupplyOne."The acquisition reinforces SupplyOne’s strategic growth and commitment to providing customers with comprehensive and customized packaging solutions across North America. Gulf is SupplyOne’s 42nd acquisition since its founding 25 years ago.—————About SupplyOneSupplyOne is a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of corrugated and value-added packaging products, equipment, and services in the U.S. Since its founding in 1998, the company has become the acquirer of choice for family-owned packaging distributors and specialty corrugated converters. SupplyOne is a portfolio company of Wellspring Capital Management.About Gulf PackagingGulf Packaging is a supplier and manufacturer of custom corrugated shipping boxes operating out of Bay Minette, Alabama, and Tallassee, Alabama. Established in 1990, we specialize in producing a wide range of custom boxes and packaging with fast turnaround times and impeccable customer service for the Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana markets.About Box ReportsBox Reports gets your packaging story in front of the people who need to see it. Whether they’re a competitor, supplier, or potential contact in another industry, your announcement will be a can’t-miss statement to the packaging world. Our team of insiders have the experience and insight needed to create a story that’s clear, concise, and compelling. That’s the press release your business deserves.

