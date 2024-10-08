Ship Thrifty Partners with American Gold Star Mothers to Do Even More For the Military-Connected Community

Ship Thrifty American Gold Star Mothers at Arlington National Cemetery Wreath Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ship Thrifty, a leading provider of online shipping solutions, recently traveled to the nation’s capital to attend the American Gold Star Mothers Day. The American Gold Star Mothers are a revered organization dedicated to honoring fallen service members and supporting their families. The Ship Thrifty team attended their open house, banquet at Fort Meyer, and wreath-laying ceremony at the iconic Arlington National Cemetery. The Ship Thrifty team had previously engaged with the organization’s leadership to explore how their services could provide logistical and technical support to aid their cause, which spurred the invitation.The Ship Thrifty team was welcomed by members of the American Gold Star Mothers, an organization founded during World War I to support mothers who have lost a son or daughter in military service. After the weekend, the American Gold Star Mothers informed the Ship Thrifty team that the organization leadership voted in favor of a partnership. The partnership will allow the AGSM to gain support with their shipping, military care package shipping, and other services offered through Ship Thrifty’s technologies—services that would significantly support the organization's ability to extend support to grieving families."Meeting with the Gold Star Mothers was a humbling experience," said Michelle Williamson, Co-Founder of Ship Thrifty. "These women's children have made the ultimate sacrifice, and being able to offer our expertise in logistics and technology to help them fulfill their mission to carry on the service started by their sons and daughters is a true honor."The team's visit to Arlington National Cemetery was marked by the profound experience of witnessing the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This long-standing military tradition, which honors unidentified soldiers who gave their lives in service, provided a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those in uniform and the families they leave behind."Watching the Changing of the Guard brought a wave of emotion to the team," Williamson reflected. "It reminded us of the weight of the work we do—helping families and service members connect, even in the most challenging times."Ship Thrifty and 501 Tech Stack are now actively exploring ways to support the American Gold Star Mothers’ ongoing efforts, including streamlining care package shipments to service members and utilizing digital platforms to boost outreach and fundraising initiatives."Our partners and supporters enable us to fulfill our mission of supporting Veterans, currently serving military and their families, and the Gold Star community. Forming this partnership with Ship Thrifty will give us an easier and much more efficient way to meet our shipping needs . I am excited to see how the relationship grows with our chapters and departments across the United States." said Patti Elliot, National President American Gold Star Mothers.As these conversations progress, both organizations remain committed to giving back to the military community and to those who continue to bear the burden of loss.For more information about Ship Thrifty, 501 Tech Stack, or to learn how you can support Gold Star Mothers, visit www.shipthrifty.com About Ship Thrifty:Ship Thrifty simplifies shipping solutions for military personnel, families, and non-profits. Through its user-friendly platform, it provides discounted rates and superior service for military care packages and overseas shipments.About 501 Tech Stack:501 Tech Stack empowers non-profits with digital solutions that streamline operations, increase outreach, and simplify donor engagement through cutting-edge technology.About Gold Star Mothers:Founded in 1928, American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. is a Congressionally chartered veterans service organization whose members are mothers who have lost a son or daughter in service to the U.S. military. Their mission is to honor the memory of their children through service to others and mutual support.

