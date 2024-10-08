Awangarda-Marketing Announces Global Live Lead Generation Solutions for Finance, Real Estate, and More – New Offers until End of 2024

PIOTRKOWSKA, POLAND, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Awangarda-Marketing, a global leader in live lead generation, is redefining how businesses acquire high-quality leads across multiple industries, including finance, investments, insurance, real estate, and cosmetics. With an innovative online service that allows advertisers to buy leads directly in CPA (Cost Per Acquisition) and CPL (Cost Per Lead) models, Awangarda-Marketing ensures that every lead meets strict qualification criteria, providing clients with optimal results and a higher conversion rate.





Their new offer, available until the end of 2024, includes only live leads that have been pre-qualified through direct calls, guaranteeing high engagement and superior answer rates. To further enhance their commitment to quality, the company is offering up to 10% money back for any invalid numbers, making it a risk-free investment for advertisers worldwide.

"We prioritize quality and transparency. Our team uses AI smart funnels to ensure lead optimization and the highest possible conversion rates," said a spokesperson for Awangarda-Marketing. "By leveraging platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Taboola, Outbrain, MSN, Bing, and Native, we provide advertisers with the best traffic sources, ensuring that all leads are current, engaged, and ready to convert."

As part of its expansion plans, Awangarda-Marketing is continually optimizing its AI-driven lead funnels, offering a suite of tools to track and analyze lead engagement. Their approach combines the latest technological advancements with deep industry knowledge, ensuring that every lead is not only captured but also converted into a valuable customer. For more information on their services and new offers, visit their official website .

Awangarda-Marketing specializes in live lead generation services for multiple industries, with a focus on delivering high-quality, qualified leads that drive business growth. Their global network and expertise in platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and others make them the go-to partner for businesses seeking reliable lead generation solutions for insurance and finance sectors, for instance, they implement advanced programmatic marketing strategies that allow for precise targeting, ensuring that leads are not only plentiful but also aligned with specific demographic and psychographic profiles. This targeted approach significantly boosts conversion rates, turning prospects into loyal customers.

In the real estate market, Awangarda-Marketing employs long warm-up funnels, nurturing leads through personalized content and engagement strategies over time. This method creates a strong rapport with potential buyers, leading to increased trust and a higher likelihood of conversion. Similarly, in the cosmetics industry, the focus is on engaging with leads through tailored campaigns that resonate with their beauty preferences and lifestyle choices. By utilizing data-driven insights and effective segmentation, Awangarda-Marketing helps businesses connect meaningfully with their audience, driving higher sales and customer loyalty.

With a commitment to innovation and results, Awangarda-Marketing continues to set the standard for lead generation across various sectors, making it a strategic partner for businesses aiming to thrive in a competitive landscape.

