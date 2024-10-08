Craft Named “Top 50 Providers to Watch” by Spend Matters

Craft Acknowledged as Fast Rising Company in the Procurement and Supply Chain Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craft , the supply chain resilience company, today announced it was named a “Top 50 Providers to Watch” by Spend Matters. This achievement further solidifies Craft’s standing as an industry trailblazer, dedicated to developing innovative solutions that enable organizations to know their suppliers, protect against disruptions, and build resilient supply chains.



Each year the Spend Matters’ ‘50 Providers to Watch’ list recognizes the fast-rising companies in the procurement and supply chain market. These companies are the up-and-coming solution providers who continue to grow and develop innovative products propelling the market forward.

“We are thrilled to be acknowledged by Spend Matters as a fast rising company to watch in this highly important market,” said Ilya Levtov, CEO and founder, Craft. “Being named a top provider to watch reflects the recognition by our customers and dedication of our team as we illuminate the path to supply chain resilience by providing real-time visibility, predictive insights and coordinated execution across supply chains.”

“With the emergence of new procurement software and services offerings, decisions on who make the lists are only getting tougher,” said Nikhil Gaur, Director, Strategic Projects & Research Analyst, Spend Matters.

Abigail Ommen, Research Analyst & Production Manager, Spend Matters, added, “Craft provides a supplier intelligence layer that stands out for its user-friendly UX.” She also noted the depth and breadth of data in Craft’s platform which harnesses over 2,100 streams of data and provides 500+ data points per supplier profile.

With Craft, the U.S. Department of Defense and 60+ other federal government organizations, Hapag-Lloyd, major financial services institutions, and other Fortune 500 companies confidently navigate third-party risks, regulatory environments, uphold ethics, and drive business continuity and growth.

For more information about Craft, visit www.craft.co or contact press@craft.co .

For more information on Spend Matters Top 50 Procurement Providers to Watch, visit https://spendmatters.com/procurement-tech-recognition/

About Craft

Craft illuminates the path to global supply chain resilience. It empowers businesses to strengthen their supplier networks and supply chains with the industry’s most reliable and comprehensive data fabric and AI-driven risk mitigation engine. Craft’s user-friendly platform offers 360-degree visibility to explore and evaluate supplier networks, AI-generated insights to detect and mitigate disruptions, and collaborative tools to enhance supply chain strategies. Procurement and supply chain professionals can confidently navigate regulatory environments, adhere to ethical standards, and ensure business continuity. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Craft assists commercial and governmental organizations worldwide in creating more resilient supply chains.

For more information about Craft, visit www.craft.co .

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9c1eba1-9297-4655-ad92-64ab4daa11ca

Spend Matters Top 50 to Watch Craft Named Top 50 Providers to Watch by Spend Matters

