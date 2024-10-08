T2 Biosystems, Inc. and Prxcision, Inc. Announce Co-Marketing Collaboration for Rapid Direct-From-Blood Diagnostics and AI-Powered Decision Support Platform

Pioneering a new frontier in antibiotic stewardship to combat the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance

LEXINGTON, Mass. and SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, and Prxcision, Inc., innovators behind the real-time AI-powered decision support platform pRxcision®, have announced a co-marketing collaboration intended to deliver a revolutionary solution for patients suspected of bloodstream infections and sepsis, and combat the escalating crisis of antibiotic resistance.



Antibiotic resistance is one of the greatest threats facing modern medicine, with millions of lives at risk. Over 1.27 million deaths are reported annually due to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which threatens to render essential antibiotics useless. The stakes are high, and time is critical—each hour of delayed targeted treatment can increase the risk of death by up to 8% for sepsis patients. By co-marketing T2 Biosystems’ rapid, direct-from-blood diagnostics and the pRxcision® platform, the companies intend to enable a new, comprehensive approach to infection management. This collaboration is expected to provide hospitals with a powerful solution: rapid identification of pathogens directly from blood in hours, not days, paired with real-time insights and information to guide the best possible treatment decisions—immediately.

A Revolution in Real-Time Care

“Imagine being able to detect sepsis-causing pathogens within a few hours and having the information needed to act in real time,” said John Sperzel, CEO of T2 Biosystems. “We believe our collaboration with Prxcision, Inc. brings this vision to life. By combining our direct-from-blood diagnostics with the AI-driven pRxcision® platform, we plan to empower clinicians with the information to stop infections in their tracks—faster than ever before. We believe this collaboration will not only prevent antibiotic misuse but also reduce resistance, save lives, and fundamentally change the way we manage sepsis.”

The Right Treatment at the Right Time

The pRxcision® platform is designed to leverage data from T2 Biosystems’ diagnostics to provide another level of precision—using advanced pharmacokinetic models, pathogen profiles, and real-time patient data to enable clinicians to prescribe the right drug, dose, and duration as the patient's condition evolves. The platform adapts continuously to changing clinical information, providing ranked, evidence-based treatment regimens that help clinicians optimize care and improve outcomes.

“Our platform delivers real-time insights that were once unimaginable,” said Paul G. Ambrose, CEO of Prxcision, Inc. “pRxcision® brings cutting-edge AI to the patient’s bedside—empowering clinicians to navigate complex decisions with confidence. We are thrilled about this collaboration and believe it can accelerate the adoption of our technology, driving significant improvements in hospitals across the country.”

Unlocking New Growth in a Changing Healthcare Landscape

Beyond improving patient care, this collaboration is intended to drive product adoption and create exciting opportunities for growth in a rapidly evolving market. With speed and accuracy at its core, the combined solution can provide hospitals with a powerful tool to improve outcomes and reduce costs. By offering real-time insights and targeted treatment information, T2 Biosystems and Prxcision, Inc. aim to reduce the burden of AMR, helping healthcare systems across the United States take a proactive stance against one of the top global public health threats.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems is commercializing the only FDA-cleared diagnostics capable of detecting sepsis-causing bacterial and fungal pathogens directly from blood in just 3-5 hours—eliminating the need for days-long blood cultures. The T2Bacteria® and T2Candida® Panels identify the most common sepsis-causing pathogens with high sensitivity and specificity, allowing clinicians to act sooner, improve outcomes, and save lives.

About Prxcision, Inc.

Prxcision, Inc. leverages two decades of expertise in antibiotic development to create a real-time, AI-powered decision support platform. Integrated with electronic health records, pRxcision® provides clinicians with ranked, evidence-based antibiotic regimens tailored to each patient’s needs. This approach helps stop antibiotic misuse, breaks the cycle of resistance, reduces healthcare costs, and ultimately saves lives.

