CallRevu Integrates with Reynolds FOCUS to Elevate Dealership Communication

Boosting Automotive Communication with Seamless CallRevu Integration

BALTIMORE, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallRevu, a leading innovator in communication intelligence solutions for automotive dealerships, is excited to share it has integrated CallRevu’s latest communication product – their hosted phone system formerly known as TotalCX/Interactive Tel, with Reynolds FOCUS CRM.



This strategic collaboration is set to reshape how dealerships manage customer interactions, empowering teams with real-time communication insights and streamlined data integration.

The effort facilitates seamless data exchange between the two platforms, offering dealerships streamlined connectivity.

“Our mission has always been to drive the next wave of innovation in automotive communications,” said Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu. “With this integration, we’re giving dealerships the tools to enhance customer engagement and operational performance. By uniting the power of CallRevu with Reynolds renowned CRM, FOCUS, we're taking a significant step forward in how automotive retailers interact with their customers.”

Key Features of the Integration:

Automatically sync incoming call data, helping ensure complete records of customer interactions.

Click-to-Call enables dealers to initiate outbound calls from FOCUS, streamlining follow-ups and improving response times.

This integration will be available to dealerships utilizing both CallRevu communication products and Reynolds FOCUS CRM, creating a comprehensive solution that bridges communication and customer relationship management. Both companies are committed to delivering ongoing support and future enhancements to further optimize dealership operations.

For more information, visit www.callrevu.com

About CallRevu

Originating from within a dealership, we offer a unified solution designed specifically for the automotive industry. Our capabilities start from the origin with a comprehensive hosted phone system, call monitoring, performance training, and reputation management, all driven by real-time data and analytics to provide actionable, scalable insights.

By transforming each interaction into valuable analytics and actionable insights, we empower our partners to make informed decisions, streamline operations, accelerate revenue growth, and cultivate customer excellence.

Media Contact:

corp.comms@callrevu.com



For more information visit www.callrevu.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.