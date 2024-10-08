Circana Expands Receipt Panel to 175,000 Static Participants, Making it the Largest U.S. Omnichannel Purchase Panel in the Market Research Industry

Growth of Receipt Panel enhances Circana’s Complete Consumer solution, delivering a more comprehensive and precise understanding of consumer purchase behavior

Chicago, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced the expansion of its Receipt Panel, which now sources receipt data from 175,000 static households. This ground-breaking expansion establishes Circana’s Receipt Panel as the largest U.S.-based static household panel, enhancing the capabilities of Circana’s Complete Consumer™ solution and providing a broader view into consumer behavior.*

“By enriching our dataset and expanding our Receipt Panel to include more households than ever before, we have set a new benchmark in providing precise and actionable insights,” said Jeremy Allen, chief commercial officer, Circana. “This advancement allows businesses to delve deeper into market dynamics, make more informed and strategic decisions, and anticipate emerging trends with greater accuracy, ultimately maintaining a competitive edge across all channels.”

The upgraded Receipt Panel provides more comprehensive insights to empower businesses to effectively navigate and understand the complexities of today’s omnichannel landscape. By seamlessly integrating multiple proprietary panel sources into a single, unified platform, Complete Consumer enables businesses to measure omnichannel buyer behavior across every category, wherever consumers shop.

Key advantages of Complete Consumer include:

Right panel for the right answers. Circana’s Receipt Panel now includes 175,000 static households, making it the largest of its kind. This unmatched scale allows for capturing comprehensive consumer purchase behavior across verified buyers, delivering exceptional insights. The panel provides unbiased and neutral receipt capture, providing the most accurate and reliable data on omnichannel buyer behavior, free from external influences.

Right insights across millions of items. Now with 90% universal product code (UPC) coverage, Circana’s product classification provides comprehensive and detailed item-level insights, enabling more accurate and actionable business decisions. Circana’s proprietary database, capturing over 390 million UPCs, offers a granular view of consumer behavior, driving deeper understanding and analysis across a wide range of categories.

Right outcomes based on point-of-sale (POS) truth. Circana's data is calibrated with over 1,100 retail partners across more than 3.3 million stores in the US alone, ensuring that panel insights are precisely aligned with real-world sales data for incredible accuracy. By integrating receipt data with retail sales information, Circana offers a unified platform that delivers precise, validated answers to key business questions, empowering strategic decision-making.

The expanded Receipt Panel is now available within Complete Consumer. To learn more, visit https://www.circana.com/solutions/complete-consumer/.

* High-quality consistent panelists representing the U.S. consumer population

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

