Baffle Named a Winner in The 2024 A.I. Awards

Data security platform recognized for best use of AI in cybersecurity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle , the easiest way to protect sensitive data, has been announced as a winner in The 2024 A.I. Awards program, in the Best Use of AI in Cybersecurity category.



A new awards program launched earlier this year by established cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards , The A.I. Awards recognizes and rewards excellence and innovation in the use or development of cloud artificial intelligence technologies, and machine learning.

Baffle has made significant advancements to the product in the last year adding the the ability to secure data used for GenAI pipelines, stored on Amazon S3 , and processed in PostgreSQL on Amazon RDS and Aurora , as well as the ability to cryptographically isolate and segregate data stored by multi-tenant applications on AWS . Earlier this year, Baffle was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the pacific region’s fastest-growing private companies, and honored with global cloud computing Stratus Award .

“We are honored to be recognized by the 2024 A.I. awards. As the use of AI has skyrocketed in recent years, so has the volume of data organizations use as part of their AI strategy. It’s more critical than ever that the data processed by AI tools is protected as soon as it is ingested in the data pipeline. That’s where Baffle comes in,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO of Baffle. “I am excited to help our customers on their Gen AI journey by leveraging our innovative data-centric protection solutions for structured and unstructured data stores.”

“There has been great anticipation leading up to the launch of the new A.I. Awards program, and the winners selected by our judging panel have not disappointed. We’ve been excited and inspired by the quality of innovations on show throughout the program, and we’re delighted to reveal 2024’s winners,” said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards. “All of our winners have shown a remarkable level of ingenuity and dedication towards harnessing cloud AI to improve processes and outcomes for organizations across the world. Baffle fully embodies these attributes and are a worthy winner. We congratulate both them, and the other winners, and are excited to see what new innovations are in store for 2025 and beyond.”

About Baffle

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data itself as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores that feed analytics, applications, and AI. Baffle’s no-code solution masks, tokenizes, and encrypts data without application changes or impacting the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures [NYSE: NOW], Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

