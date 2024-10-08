Wowza Named a Leader in Online Video Platforms for Media and Entertainment by Frost & Sullivan

Global leader in live transcoding recognized for consistent profitability, innovation, flexibility, and user experience

DENVER, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza, the global leader in live video since 2007, has been named an innovation leader by Frost & Sullivan in the analyst firm’s 2024 Online Video Platforms (OVPs) for Media and Entertainment Radar . This is Wowza’s second year in a leadership position on the Frost Radar, having been named a growth and innovation leader in the Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) space less than one year ago.

This year’s Frost Radar looked at hundreds of OVP companies through the lens of Media and Entertainment — with a specific focus on the industry’s pressure to control costs while increasing output. As the report outlines, the Media and Entertainment space is saturated with platforms, making it increasingly difficult for these platforms to stand out and causing increased scrutiny from technology buyers. Of the hundreds of OVP companies considered, Frost chose 10 leaders with a demonstrated ability to best meet the evolving needs of the Media and Entertainment market.

In naming Wowza an OVP leader in innovation, Frost & Sullivan specifically cited Wowza’s increasingly adaptable offerings, including flexible deployment models, improved VOD capabilities, and increased monetization options. However, Wowza’s simplified and transparent pricing model referenced in the report may be of particular interest to Media and Entertainment companies worried about predicable Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

“Wowza’s approach to growth and innovation is highly strategic,” says Lara Forlino, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan and author of the report. “They’ve identified a fast-growing segment they call audience-builders and have been specifically targeting their needs. But more than that — they’ve been innovating in the streaming space for well over a decade and have always been profitable. This is a remarkable accomplishment and one that bodes well for future expansion at a sustainable pace.”

Frost & Sullivan also calls out Wowza’s addition of playlists, multi-camera angle toggling for viewers, client-side advertising, real-time streaming with WebRTC, and an improved user interface among the many innovations that have defined the company’s journey over the past few years. This, combined with their stalwart presence in the industry and widely used streaming engine software, makes Wowza a trusted pillar in video streaming.

“We are honored to be placed at the very top of the streaming space yet again,” said Dave Stubenvoll, CEO and Co-founder of Wowza. “We’ve consistently sought to expand how the Media and Entertainment space can not only use but also profit from our solutions, and we’ve done so in a way that ensures we will remain at the top of this space for many years to come.”

