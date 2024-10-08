Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner, London Health Sciences Foundation, partner to launch $50,000 “Marner Match” for Youth Mental Health





LONDON, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) is teaming up with Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Marner Assist Foundation to make a game-changing difference for youth mental health at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) with the Marner Match, a fundraising initiative dedicated to sinking the stigma surrounding mental health.

From October 8 until December 31, the Marner Assist Foundation will match every donation made to LHSC’s First Episode Mood and Anxiety Program (FEMAP), up to $50,000.

“I'm really proud of the work we are doing with FEMAP,” said Marner. “London has always been close to my heart, and partnering with a program that focuses on mental health, especially for young people, is something I feel strongly about. This match is so important to continue providing the support and resources needed for youth in London.”

Although Sink the Stigma couldn't take place this year, Mitch was committed to ensuring that a significant portion of the proceeds would still benefit the London community. Hosted by Mitch and the MAF, Sink the Stigma is an annual fundraiser held at East Park London. The event features friendly competition over mini putt and offers participants the chance to meet Mitch and other celebrity guests, all while raising essential funds for FEMAP.

FEMAP is the first program of its kind in Canada, boasting a unique model aimed at reversing the “first episodes” of mental illness for youth aged 16-25. Currently, patients are experiencing wait times as long as 7 to 10 months from the first assessment to the start of treatment. For a patient who is courageous enough to reach out for help, the long wait can have a devastating outcome.

The Marner Match presents a unique opportunity to maximize the effect of every donation made towards FEMAP. By participating in this initiative, donors can effectively double their contributions, enhancing the program's ability to provide essential services to those in need.

“At London Health Sciences Foundation, we believe in the power of community to drive change,” said John MacFarlane, President & CEO of LHSF. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Mitch Marner and the Marner Assist Foundation to amplify our impact on youth mental health. Together, we can transform lives by helping young people access the support they need without delay.”

Your assist today can help us hit our goal and make a lasting impact. Because when we work as a team, everyone wins.

About the Marner Assist Foundation:

Marner Assist Foundation (MAF) was created by Toronto Maple Leaf Mitch Marner and his family to make a difference for children and youth in need. Through the development of grassroots initiatives, fundraising events, strategic partnerships and donors, the foundation has created a strong team of change-makers dedicated to strengthening our communities and creating a sustainable future for children and youth. Marner Assist Foundation

First Episode Mood & Anxiety Program (FEMAP):

FEMAP is the first program of its kind in Canada with a unique model aimed at reversing the “first episodes” of mental illness for youth aged 16-25. If left untreated, these illnesses can cause irreparable damage to people’s lives and may lead to chronic mental illness, social isolation, homelessness and other tragic outcomes. FEMAP offers a comprehensive range of services such as psychotherapy, psychopharmacology, case management, addictions therapy, family therapy and group therapy.

About London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF):

As the charitable arm of London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) , we at London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF ) strive to enhance the standard of care for patients at our hospital. With donor generosity, we support the development of critical initiatives such as ground-breaking research, state-of-the-art equipment, specialized care with personalized treatment options, and the education of our next generation of clinicians. Through the hope and kindness of our donors, the health and lives of patients at LHSC are improved today and tomorrow. We honor our donors' compassion with gratitude, steward with respect, and report with honesty, transparency, and accountability. As a Canada Revenue Agency registered charity accredited by Imagine Canada, LHSF’s donors enable discovery and innovation in research, education, and patient care. To see how donations make extraordinary care possible, visit lhsf.ca .

For further inquiries, please contact:

Jenn Basa

Communications Officer, Media and Internal Communications

London Health Sciences Foundation

Cell: 647.409.8903 | Jennifer.basa@lhsc.on.ca

Natasha Borota

President, The It Factor Ltd.

Manager, The Marner Assist Foundation

natasha@itfactor.biz | 416.988.9898

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dec9f5fb-a7fc-488d-9823-dd74cdab95b7

Mitch Marner Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Sink the Stigma event, hosted by Marner and the Marner Assist Foundation.

