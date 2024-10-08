Green Check Surpasses $1 Billion in Monthly Cannabis Sales Deposits for Financial Institutions, Marking Record Growth in Q3 2024

Leading fintech connector in the cannabis industry grows platform, announces strategic partnerships, new product features and impactful award wins

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Green Check (GC), the leading fintech provider of financial service solutions and industry insights in the cannabis market, announced a series of milestones and achievements in Q3 that reflect strong growth and continued momentum in 2024.

This quarter, GC surpassed $1 billion in monthly cannabis sales deposits for its network of more than 170 financial institutions across the nation, including adding new financial institution clients in nine states. Additionally, GC exceeded 11,000 cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) served on its industry-leading platform, highlighting the industry’s continued need for cannabis-friendly financial and business services.

"We’re thrilled with what we've accomplished this quarter and look forward to the opportunities ahead," said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check. "Our growth underscores the need for CRBs to be connected with the right financial and business service providers, while our expanding base of financial institutions demonstrates the demand for compliant banking solutions. Through every partnership and product update, we’re committed to equipping financial institutions and CRBs with the right tools, technology, and teams to find success in the industry and make a positive impact in their communities.”

More notable milestones from this quarter include impactful new partnerships, such as CTrust and Coda Capital , which combine new tools, innovative lending programs, and expert resources to exponentially expand access to lending for cannabis businesses. Additionally, GC entered into a partnership with The North American Companies Council to launch an unprecedented cannabis 401(k) solution, of which GC is handling AML, FinCEN, and OFAC compliance.

GC also announced various product enhancements and new features, such as expanding Green Check Access , a first-of-its-kind cannabis API offering access to unified and normalized data from often-disparate sets to provide actionable insights to the cannabis industry. Most recently, GC launched a new feature to facilitate banking for CRBs operating within sovereign nations, helping to address a crucial gap in financial services available for the growing number of CRBs on Indigenous lands.

Finally, GC was also awarded multiple key industry accolades, including being named to CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies List 2024 and named “Top Compliance Company” at the PBC Awards for the third time..

From new partnerships, product news and key industry awards, GC continues to build on a strong growth trajectory through the rest of 2024 and into 2025. To learn more and to follow along for company news, visit greencheckverified.com .

###

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology, advisory services and data-driven insights to more than 170 financial institutions and over 11,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in both the 2024 and 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list, recognized by CNBC as one of the World’s Top FinTech Companies, and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report and was also named as one of top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022, 2023 and 2024 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit greencheckverified.com and follow GC on LinkedIn .

Angie Lufrano Caliber Corporate Advisers greencheckverified@calibercorporate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.