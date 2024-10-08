New Appspace and Neat Integration Simplifies Hybrid Work and Boosts Workplace Connectivity

Collaboration delivers a streamlined approach to managing hybrid workplaces, improving communication, productivity, and employee engagement

Tampa, FL, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the only unified workplace experience platform, announced a new integration with Neat, the video technology company known for its pioneering devices designed for modern workplaces. Appspace and Neat deliver a native experience across hybrid work environments, enabling organizations to effortlessly manage spaces, communicate with teams, and simplify IT operations.

The integration, available through Neat App Hub, allows organizations to manage room bookings, capacity limits, and workplace communications across Neat devices.

A Unified Solution for Simplified IT

Whether booking rooms or managing capacity limits, IT teams can remotely manage the entire setup from the Neat Pulse platform, making it easier to deploy and maintain. Neat and Appspace also make delivering live updates, town hall recordings, and on-brand messaging simple through pre-designed templates.

“By integrating Appspace with Neat’s suite of devices, we deliver a workplace solution that reduces the strain on IT while providing a consumer-like technology experience for team members,” says Paul Alley, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Appspace. “Together, Appspace and Neat help organizations navigate today’s workplace confidently, regardless of where team members work.”

Key Features of the Appspace and Neat Integration:

Simplify Space Booking: Employees can see room availability and book meetings on the spot. LED indicators synced with the Appspace platform provide immediate room status, reducing time spent searching for meeting spaces.

Employees can see room availability and book meetings on the spot. LED indicators synced with the Appspace platform provide immediate room status, reducing time spent searching for meeting spaces. Communicate with Teams: Urgent messages, reminders, and updates can be sent instantly across multiple channels, including Appspace digital signage, Neat Boards, and connected displays, ensuring all employees stay informed.

Urgent messages, reminders, and updates can be sent instantly across multiple channels, including Appspace digital signage, Neat Boards, and connected displays, ensuring all employees stay informed. Navigate the Office: Interactive maps and directories help employees and visitors quickly locate colleagues, meeting rooms, and other critical spaces.

Interactive maps and directories help employees and visitors quickly locate colleagues, meeting rooms, and other critical spaces. Manage Safety and Capacity: Neat devices streamline visitor tracking, capacity management, and safety protocols, creating a welcoming and secure environment.

“Our focus at Neat has always been making technology as intuitive and effective as possible,” says Hellene Garcia, Vice President Emerging Technologies for Neat. “Organizations can combine the strengths of Neat’s video devices with the powerful workplace management tools from Appspace, offering a seamless way to enhance collaboration and productivity while reducing the demands on IT teams.”

About Appspace

Appspace is the first workplace experience platform to connect people, places, and spaces through digital signage, space reservation, a modern intranet, and more. Now, organizations can replace disjointed tools and unite their digital and physical workplaces with a single platform that makes work an experience everyone loves. That’s why more than 170 Fortune 500 companies and 12 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees rely on Appspace every day. Learn more at www.appspace.com.







