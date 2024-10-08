Growth.Health Announces Launch of Powerful Data & Analytics Platform

G1 Platform Proves Unsurpassed Customer and Prospect Insights Via Privacy Preserving Records Linkage and Marketing Operationalization

ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth.Health today announced the launch of their powerful G1 Healthcare Data and Analytics Platform. The powerful SaaS engine is designed to leapfrog existing technologies serving the healthcare industry to yield unprecedented insights to allow every professional to more deeply understand their customers and identify more individuals like them. The company will unveil the platform publicly later this month at HLTH 2024 in Las Vegas.



Healthcare Faces a Data Problem

To this day, healthcare marketers and analysts generally adhere to generations-old practices of studying groups of individuals based on some shared characteristic, like a geography or an income strata. They attribute data, apply broad predictive modeling and ultimately market to swaths of “like” individuals. All of this is done under the false assumption that attributable data is non-compliant. It results in unreliable generalizations and lackluster engagement in campaigns, and few meaningful actions.

The industry has accepted this fate - until now. “This is such an exciting time for healthcare. We accept and even expect personalization in every other aspect of our digital lives. We can now deliver the same efficiency to this industry, while improving outcomes for individuals,” said Jim Schleck, founder and chief strategy officer at Growth.Health.

The G1 Platform Offers a Solution

The founders of Growth.Health, including CEO Reuben Kennedy, have a tenured history of pioneering data and analytics technologies for highly regulated industries with strict adherence to privacy and security practices. Their recent launch of Growth.Health positioned them to aggressively pioneer new standards for delivering rich, actionable first and third party health data - leveraging similar privacy preserving record linkage to ensure that data is attributable to the individual level, while remaining secure and compliant.

The platform boasts several mutually supportive features to deliver personalization at scale, facilitating impressive efficiency for customers seeking to maximize engagement with their audience.

HealthTrust ID : We set the standard with a proprietary process that ensures your data is tokenized and anonymized - ensuring it is encrypted at all times and never stored in Growth.Health systems.

: We set the standard with a proprietary process that ensures your data is tokenized and anonymized - ensuring it is encrypted at all times and never stored in Growth.Health systems. HealthTrust Datasphere: By marrying your first-party data with our comprehensive, real-time health variables for the largest, most robust third-party data sets in the industry, curated specifically for healthcare.

By marrying your first-party data with our comprehensive, real-time health variables for the largest, most robust third-party data sets in the industry, curated specifically for healthcare. Growth Signals: Securely and anonymously link intent records across thousands of datasets, and use proprietary online intent data to execute person-first digital marketing for patient engagement, acquisition, and recruiting.

Securely and anonymously link intent records across thousands of datasets, and use proprietary online intent data to execute person-first digital marketing for patient engagement, acquisition, and recruiting. HealthEngage AI: Fully automated health engagement engine that allows for opportunity monitoring and growth plan optimization. It identifies and targets individuals with real-time online activities – verified by multiple online sources – to create the most highly-targeted, always-on acquisition campaigns available in the market.

Fully automated health engagement engine that allows for opportunity monitoring and growth plan optimization. It identifies and targets individuals with real-time online activities – verified by multiple online sources – to create the most highly-targeted, always-on acquisition campaigns available in the market. GrowthFactors: The first “Instant Persona” builder and audience comparison software that promises unmatched precision and insight.



Proven Results

Growth.Health released a beta version of the G1 platform early in 2024. Beta customers reported diverse use cases for driving increased patient acquisition, higher ROI and significantly lower cost per acquisition.

For more information on the G1 Platform and the Growth.Health data revolution, visit growth.health or connect with the company at HLTH 2024 in Las Vegas.

About Growth.Health

In an industry often overshadowed by complexity and confusion, Growth.Health emerges not just as another player, but as a groundbreaking force carving out a unique niche in healthcare. We're more than aware—we're essential, bringing to the table what healthcare has long been waiting for: simplicity in complexity, clarity in confusion.

At Growth.Health, we understand that at the heart of healthcare transformation is not just data, but the ability to harness it powerfully yet with startling simplicity. We're on a mission to demystify the world of healthcare data, making it not only accessible but intuitively actionable. This isn't just innovation; it's innovation with purpose.

