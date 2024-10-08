E-Star BioTech Set to Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MANP in Resistant Hypertension With Support of Latest Investment

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Star BioTech, LLC (“E-Star” or the “Company”), an innovative developer of novel peptides designed to treat cardiovascular, metabolic, and kidney diseases, today announced that it is set to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of MANP for the treatment of Resistant Hypertension (BOLD-HTN) supported by a recent round of financing.



MANP was originally discovered by John C. Burnett Jr., MD, Director of the Cardiorenal Research Laboratory at Mayo Clinic. E-Star and Mayo Clinic entered into a worldwide exclusive license agreement for the development of MANP in cardiovascular and metabolic indications in 2021. With the support of $36 million in grants and seed-stage private investment, MANP has demonstrated a strong safety profile in multiple Phase 1 studies of participants with Hypertension, Resistant Hypertension, and Hypertension with comorbid Cardiometabolic Syndrome. The Company is currently preparing to enroll their first patient in a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multi-center Phase 2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MANP in participants with Resistant Hypertension (BOLD-HTN).

Jesse Crowne, Chief Executive Officer of E-Star commented, “Mayo Clinic is globally recognized as a leading healthcare provider and a driver of innovation. We’re thrilled to collaborate with their esteemed clinicians and researchers.”

An estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30–79 years suffer from Hypertension worldwide. While scores of drugs are available to treat Hypertension, only 1 in 5 adults (approximately 21%) with Hypertension gain control of their condition. Hypertension remains a leading driver of premature death in both developed and developing countries. E-Star is dedicated to bringing the remaining 79% of Hypertension patients under control and reducing the burden of premature death.

Mayo Clinic joins ICW Healthcare Ventures as an investor in E-Star. In addition, Andy Danielsen, Chair of Mayo Clinic Ventures, will join the Company’s board of directors.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About E-Star BioTech, LLC

E-Star is developing a platform of Natriuretic Peptides for the treatment of Metabolic Syndrome. The Company's lead asset, MANP, is currently being investigated in a Phase 2 clinical trial. To learn more, please visit: https://www.e-star.bio/.

