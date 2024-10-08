Avalyn CEO Lyn Baranowski Named a PharmaVoice 100 Honoree

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of inhaled therapies for the treatment of life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced that Lyn Baranowski, Chief Executive Officer, has been named to the 2024 PharmaVoice 100 list – an annual recognition of the 100 most inspiring people in the life sciences industry.

“Lyn’s visionary leadership has placed Avalyn at the forefront of respiratory therapeutics, developing groundbreaking inhaled treatments for pulmonary fibrosis. Her strategic prowess, combined with her dedication to diversity and passion for serving patients, position her as a trailblazer in biotech, inspiring all who work alongside her,” said Scott A. Beardsley, Avalyn Board Director and Managing Partner, Novo Holdings Venture Investments. “On behalf of the entire company and the Board, we congratulate Lyn on this incredibly well-deserved recognition of her contributions to the life sciences industry.”

Ms. Baranowski joined Avalyn as CEO in 2022 and has overseen significant growth, hallmarked by the advancement of a portfolio of treatments for respiratory diseases, including the recent initiations of a global Phase 2b study for AP01 (inhaled pirfenidone) in progressive pulmonary fibrosis and a Phase 1b study for AP02 (inhaled nintedanib), as well as the completion of a $175M Series C financing in late 2023.

Ms. Baranowski’s leadership at Avalyn is grounded in her extensive expertise in building respiratory portfolios, including XOLAIR®, BREZTRI®, BEVESPI®, and TOBI®, among others. She is a seasoned veteran with extensive experience in corporate strategy and played a pivotal role in brokering the acquisitions of both Altavant by Sumitomo Dainippon and Pearl Therapeutics by AstraZeneca. Beyond her clinical and commercial successes, Ms. Baranowski has fostered a strong culture at Avalyn that prioritizes diversity and inclusion, with women representing over 60% of the company’s workforce, 50% of the C-suite, and 55% of the Board of Directors. She participates in multiple volunteer and industry initiatives, including as a leader of the Respiratory Innovation Summit, an annual meeting of the American Thoracic Society that unites innovators, investors, clinicians, and advocacy groups to create powerful new treatments for devastating diseases of the lungs and airway.

“I am deeply humbled to be selected for this prestigious honor alongside such a remarkable group of individuals in the life sciences field. My passion has always been in building companies and products that address the needs of patients suffering from life-threatening lung diseases. I believe there is much more good to be done in this space, and I remain committed to advancing our portfolio to market and making a meaningful impact on the lives of patients who are living with pulmonary fibrosis,” said Ms. Baranowski. “It’s an honor to lead the incredibly talented and diverse team at Avalyn, who share my unwavering commitment to the patients we serve.”

Established in 2005, the PharmaVoice 100 list honors individuals from all sectors of the life sciences industry, from the clinic to the C-suite, who are making meaningful contributions to their fields and striving to improve outcomes for patients around the world. PharmaVoice100 honorees are selected by PharmaVoice editors from a pool of nominations submitted by readers, peers, and colleagues.

About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Avalyn’s lead program, AP01, is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, currently being studied in the ongoing MIST Phase 2b Study in progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). AP01 has been assessed in over 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety compared to historical data with existing therapies. Avalyn has initiated a Phase 1b study for its second program, AP02, inhaled nintedanib, that is being developed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About PharmaVoice

PharmaVoice is a leading industry publication operated by Industry Dive. Our stories deliver the most important voices and ideas in the life sciences to industry leaders.

About Industry Dive

Industry Dive, an Informa business, is a leading business journalism company. Over 14 million decision-makers across 20+ competitive industries rely on our exclusive insight and analysis delivered through more than 30 publications.

Lyn Baranowski CEO of Avalyn Pharma

