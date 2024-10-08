MECs Anroux Marais and Isaac Sileku urge residents to report crimes to SAPS Hotline

Joint statement by Minister Anroux Marais and Minister Isaac Sileku

Western Cape Government Condemns Extortion in Public Transport Industry and Urges Residents to Report to SAPS Hotline

The Western Cape Government is taking a firm stand against extortion in the public transport industry, a crime that is severely affecting the minibus taxi sector and, by extension, the everyday lives of our residents.

Western Cape Ministers of Police Oversight, Anroux Marais, and Mobility, Isaac Sileku, have expressed deep concern over the growing impact of extortion and are calling on all victims, particularly minibus taxi owners and operators, to report these crimes to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Extortion not only undermines the safety and security of those working in the industry, but also disrupts the vital transport services relied upon by thousands of commuters daily. These illegal activities increase the cost of doing business, push operators into financial distress, and threaten the stability of the entire public transport system in the province.

The Western Cape Department of Mobility has received a significant number of calls since announcing that extortion would be one of the key focus areas of Mobility Month. However, reports must be directed to the SAPS, who are mandated by national legislation to investigate and take action.

Minister Marais highlighted the seriousness of the issue, “Extortion is a crime gaining momentum across the country, and unfortunately, the Western Cape is not immune. We urge anyone with information about extortion in any form to come forward and report it to the SAPS.

Confidentiality is assured, and reports can be made anonymously via the toll-free SAPS extortion hotline at 0800 31 44 44. We know that reporting extortion takes courage and may be scary for an individual, but we have to join hands and work with all law enforcement agencies to deal with this scourge.”

Minister Sileku emphasised the importance of the minibus taxi industry to the province: “The minibus taxi industry is a cornerstone of the Western Cape's public transport system, moving thousands of residents daily. Any disruption caused by extortion not only jeopardises livelihoods, but also places an unnecessary burden on commuters. We call on all those affected to report any extortion to the SAPS immediately so that this criminal activity can be rooted out.”

“All reports will be handled with the utmost care and sensitivity. By standing together, we can protect the integrity of our public transport system and ensure safe and fair mobility for all,” concluded Minister Sileku.

Media enqueries:

Jan-Jan Joubert

MLO to Minister Marais

Cell: 083-3039238

Email: Jan.Joubert@westerncape.gov.za

Hugo Geldenhuys

MLO to Minister Sileku

Cell: 082-6591058

Email: Hugo.Geldenhuys@westerncape.gov.za