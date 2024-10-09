Kolekti launches Narus: a secure AI platform for GenAI management

Kolekti Narus

Kolekti, part of The Adaptavist Group, unveils centralised AI chat platform to end unregulated AI use and provide secure, enterprise-grade solutions

The success of AI hinges on trust and Narus is designed to foster this trust, offering a platform that empowers workers while maintaining organisational oversight, essential for large-scale deployment” — Adam Wignall

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kolekti, part of The Adaptavist Group family and an expert in remote work optimisation, today announces the launch of Narus, a breakthrough new Generative AI (GenAI) platform designed to enable and accelerate safe AI adoption for businesses of all sizes.

As organisations grapple with AI integration challenges and the risks of shadow AI, Narus offers a solution: an easy-to-use, secure chat portal, where employees safely interact with AI models and businesses retain oversight of company data.

Unlike enterprise AI platforms that require high minimum seat numbers and come with hefty price tags, Narus provides a cost-efficient alternative for responsible, efficient AI adoption. Narus offers a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing structure, as opposed to expensive flat-rate subscription models. This makes AI accessible to companies of all sizes, especially midmarket and industries like professional services, HR, marketing, media, and IT, helping them leverage AI safely, securely, and within budget.

Balancing innovation and security

Organisations feel far less ready for the challenges GenAI brings to risk management and governance—only 23 percent rated their organisation as highly prepared according to a report from Deloitte.

Meanwhile, the issue of shadow AI is growing. Research shows that 78 percent of knowledge workers use their own AI tools to complete work, yet 52 percent don't disclose this to employers. This poses risks like data breaches, compliance violations, and security threats. The gap between employee enthusiasm and organisational readiness underscores the need for controlled AI adoption.

‘Narus is our solution to this challenge,’ said Adam Wignall, General Manager at Kolekti. ‘Employees are eager to use AI, but organisations must ensure it's done safely. The success of AI hinges on trust—both in the tools and the people using them. Narus is designed to foster this trust, offering a platform that empowers workers while maintaining organisational oversight, essential for large-scale deployment and long-term success.’

Secure, flexible, and user-friendly

Narus combines strong security with user-friendly features to support responsible AI use, including:

Versatile AI interaction: Narus enables employees to work with multiple large language models through seamless API integration. Users can select their preferred AI models to ask questions or generate ideas, all within a secure environment that protects company data.

Increased productivity: The platform includes prompt optimisation tools that help users refine their inputs for better results. A shared prompt library fosters collaboration and learning by allowing teams to reuse successful prompts and share insights, driving innovation across the organisation.

Security and governance: Narus offers real-time monitoring of AI usage, safeguarding against data leaks and compliance breaches. Administrators can set alerts for sensitive information inputs, ensuring adherence to regulations like GDPR.

Administrative control and cost management: Narus allows organisations to assign specific AI models to users based on their roles, manage access, and track AI usage and expenses through a centralised dashboard.

Enabling long-term success

As businesses navigate GenAI, success depends on a solid foundation: clear use cases, strong governance, precise measurement, and comprehensive training. Narus supports these pillars, providing a structured and secure pathway to maximise benefits and minimise risks.

To discover how Narus can transform your organisation's AI adoption and sign up for a limited-time three-month free trial (offer ends 31 December 2024) visit: https://www.narus.ai/?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=press&utm_campaign=kolekti_nai_unassigned_web_narus-press-release_awn_prs_aho_glob_gb_en__

About Kolekti

Kolekti helps knowledge workers be the experts they were hired to be. That means less time wasted searching for information, reduced tool fatigue, and more space to focus on meaningful work.

That’s why we specialise in building industry-leading work management products such as Content Formatting Macros for Confluence, Forms for Confluence, and Guided Pathways for Confluence.

About The Adaptavist Group

The Adaptavist Group is a global family of companies with one common goal: to make business work better. We combine the best talent, technology, and processes to make it easier for our customers to excel—today and tomorrow.

We are experts at delivering innovative software, tailored solutions, and quality services across some of the world’s most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, monday.com, GitLab, and many more.

The Adaptavist Group exists to support clients’ day-to-day workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies. We offer a comprehensive but always evolving range of services across five key practices: agile, DevOps, work management, ITSM, and cloud. Our depth of knowledge across these practices unites us in our mission to help businesses embrace continuous transformation and make it their competitive advantage.

Media contact: adaptavist@wearetfd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.