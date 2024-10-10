Tholi Officially Launches the World's First Essential Oils Sandals

The Tholi Essential Oils Sandal

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tholi Officially Launches the World's First Essential Oils SandalsThe revolutionary product combines modern footwear with the therapeutic power of essential oils, redefining holistic wellness.Tholi, a leader in health and wellness innovation, proudly announces the official launch of the world's first essential oils sandal.The unveiling, which took place live from Jerusalem, Israel, marks a new era in wellness footwear, as the sandals deliver essential oils through the feet to support cellular healing and overall well-being. The launch coincides with the kickoff of Tholi's highly anticipated Kickstarter campaign, running from October 8th to October 13th, 2024, offering exclusive early-bird discounts.The essential oils sandals feature a patented design that combines ancient therapeutic oil practices with cutting-edge technology. Equipped with a refillable oil cartridge and a 5000 mHz wool delivery system, the sandals allow for continuous absorption of essential oils through the 72,000 nerve endings in the feet.Within just 20 minutes of wear, Tholi's proprietary oil blend is absorbed, providing wellness benefits throughout the body.“Feet are one of the most efficient places on the body to absorb essential oils because of their large pores and extensive nerve network," says Krista Brons, co-founder of Tholi. "With these sandals, we’re making wellness more accessible and practical by merging ancient oil practices with innovative sandal technology.”Tholi’s Kickstarter campaign, which begins today, provides early supporters with significant discounts. Once the campaign concludes on October 13th, the sandals will be available for full-price purchase, with deliveries expected by December 2024.A Vision for WellnessThe journey began in 2019 when Tholi co-founder Krista Brons received a divine vision of a sandal capable of delivering essential oils to heal the body at a cellular level. Together with Rachel Baxter, CEO and co-founder, the duo spent years refining the sandal’s design, combining eco-friendly materials like rubber, cork, bamboo, and steel with a proprietary blend of essential oils known for their healing properties.The sandals' refillable cartridge system ensures a metered release of essential oils without leaking or making the feet feel oily. Each cartridge provides enough oil for a month of daily wear, with subscriptions available for easy refills. Tholi is committed to sustainability, using natural materials in both the sandals and their packaging, reducing their environmental footprint.Benefits of the Essential Oils BlendThe essential oils used in Tholi sandals—derived from cassia, cinnamon bark, hyssop, and spikenard—have antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties, supporting immune function, pain relief, and cellular repair. With non-slip soles and adjustable straps, the sandals offer both functionality and wellness benefits.“Our goal with Tholi is not just to sell a product but to inspire a movement toward holistic health,” adds Rachel Baxter, co-founder and CEO. “This Kickstarter campaign is an opportunity for people to join us in transforming wellness through innovation.”About TholiTholi is an Omaha-based company focused on developing innovative products that bridge the gap between ancient wellness practices and modern technology. Founded by Krista Brons and Rachel Baxter, the company is committed to sustainability and holistic health, offering products that prioritize both environmental responsibility and personal well-being.For more information or to back the campaign, visit Tholi’s Kickstarter page.[CONTACT INFORMATION]

