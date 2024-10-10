Queensland’s Largest Multicultural Children's Concert by LESI Digital Music Education Centre Celebrates Its 6th Edition

Group Photo on stage of Lesi Multicaltural Children's Concert Close up photo of kids performing on stage of Lesi Multicultural Children's Concert Kids on Stage performing during Lesi multicaltural Children's Concert Rachel Zheng the Principle of Lesi Digital Music Education Centre on the Stage of Lesi Multicultural Children's Concert Closing of the show on stage of Lei Multicutural Children's Concert

The LESI Digital Music Education Centre announces the 6th of Queensland’s largest multicultural children’s concert at Hillsong Brisbane Central Campus.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LESI Digital Music Education Centre to Host Queensland’s Largest Multicultural Children’s ConcertThe LESI Digital Music Education Centre is thrilled to announce the 6th edition of Queensland’s largest multicultural children’s concert, set to take place at Hillsong Brisbane Central Campus. This milestone event, which began as a charity initiative in 2017, has grown into a grand bi-annual celebration of cultural diversity and young talent.Event Highlights:• Date: November 9th, 2024• Location: Hillsong Brisbane Central Campus• Time: Pre-concert media event and Rockschool Awards Ceremony at 1 p.m., concert grand opening at 3 p.m.The concert will feature over 200 young performers from diverse cultural backgrounds across Queensland, showcasing the richness of Australia’s multiculturalism. This year, the event will also honour the contributions of the First People, with Aunty Peggy Tidyman, a respected leader from the Logan District Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders Corporation for Elders, serving as Guest of Honour.Special Performances:• Dynamic digital drum performances by LESI’s youngest students, some as young as 4 years old.• A special mini-movie connecting audiences with the performances.• Showcases of various musical instruments and a spectacular display of young talent.Rachel Zheng, Principal of LESI Digital Music Education Centre, shares a message of hope in light of global challenges: “Many can be lost in humanity, but they will find their way again in music."LESI Digital Music Education Centre, recognized for its innovative use of digital tools in music education, has expanded its reach to Sydney, Canberra, and Melbourne. The Centre is dedicated to making music education fun and accessible, nurturing the musicians of the future.For more information about LESI Digital Music Education Centre and the 6th LESI Multicultural Children’s ConcertContact: Lesi Digital Music Education CentrePhone: 07 3076 3327Email: marketing@lesi.com.au

