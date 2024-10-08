Global PMI Foam Market Share, Latest Trend, Market Size and Revenue, Top Companies and Growth Opportunity by 2030

Rapid expansion of aerospace and defense industry and rise in dependency on transportation drive the growth of the global PMI foam market.” — Allied Market Research (AMR)

WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the published report by Allied Market Research, The global PMI Foam market size was valued at $47.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $73.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2030. Rapid expansion of aerospace and defense industry and rise in dependency on transportation drive the growth of the global PMI foam market. However, epoxy compatibility issues hamper the market growth. Contrarily, favorable government policies regarding wind energy are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.Download Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1568 The global PMI Foam market is segmented on the basis of application. By application, it is classified as aerospace & defense, wind energy, transportation, and sporting goods. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on application, the PMI foam market in transportation segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding around one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the aerospace and defense segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pmi-foam-market/purchase-options Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an in-depth analysis of the global PMI Foam market trends along with the current and future market forecast.This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analyses during the forecast period.Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the global PMI Foam market for strategy building.A comprehensive global PMI Foam market analysis covers factors that drive and restrain the market growth.The qualitative data in this report aims on market dynamics, trends, and developments.By Application- Aerospace and Defense- Wind Energy- Transportation- Sporting GoodsLeading players of the global PMI foam market analyzed in the research include 3A Composites Holding AG, Baoding Meiwo Science & Technology Development CO., LTD., BASF SE, Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Diab Group, Evonik Industries AG, Jiaxing Sky Composites Co. Ltd., SABIC, Solvay S.A., and Zotefoams Plc.Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1568 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.