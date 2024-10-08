Aviation Gasoline Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aviation gasoline market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.89 billion in 2023 to $1.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to post-war civilian aviation growth, rise of commercial aviation, establishment of aviation regulations, advancements in aircraft, world war i and ii demand.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Aviation Gasoline Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The aviation gasoline market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergence of electric aviation, innovations in fuel efficiency, global economic growth, regulatory changes and emissions standards, shift towards alternative fuels.

Growth Driver Of The Aviation Gasoline Market

Growing demand for small aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the aviation gasoline market going forward. Small aircraft refers to any aircraft that was built to have a maximum seating capacity of 60 people or a maximum payload capacity of 18,000 pounds. This gasoline is typically used in the piston engines of small private planes and sports planes, which need leaded fuel with a high-octane rating.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Aviation Gasoline Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Shell plc, British Petroleum Company plc, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, Repsol S.A., Hjelmco Oil Ab, Chevron Corporation, Sinopec Group, NAFTAL Branche Carburants, Sasol Limited, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., Bryant Fuel Systems LLC, World Energy, SkyNRG, Alder Fuel, Phillips Petroleum Company, Air BP Ltd., Neste Corporation, Avfuel Corporation, World Kinect Corporation, Sunoco Inc., HF Sinclair Corporation, Valero Energy Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Puma Energy Holdings Pte. Ltd., QatarEnergy, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Reliance Industries Limited.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Aviation Gasoline Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the aviation gasoline market are focused on developing advanced technology, such as UOP eFining Technology, to enable large-scale production. UOP eFining Technology is a processing solution designed to facilitate the large-scale production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from captured carbon dioxide (CO2).

How Is The Global Aviation Gasoline Market Segmented?

1) By Fuel Type: Avgas, Jet Fuel

2) By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft, Other Aircraft Types

3) By Additive Types: Deposit Control, Anti-icing, Corrosion Inhibitor, Lubricity Improver, Biocides, Antioxidants, Dyes And Makers, Other Additives

4) By End-User: Private, Commercial, Military

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Aviation Gasoline Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Aviation Gasoline Market Definition

Aviation gasoline is a type of aviation fuel that is used to propel aircraft using reciprocating piston engines. These aviation gasoline are extremely flammable, and their octane rating is the primary crucial component for determining their ratings.

Aviation Gasoline Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global aviation gasoline market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Aviation Gasoline Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aviation gasoline market size, aviation gasoline market drivers and trends and aviation gasoline market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

