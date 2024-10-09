SFDA Partners with Global Leaders at IMDRF for Innovation and Harmonization in Medical Device Regulation

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) is proud to announce joining the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF). This strategic move reflects the SFDA's commitment to fostering collaboration and alignment with international standards and practices in the regulation of medical devices, based on its Fourth Strategy, which aims to enhance international leadership.The SFDA's membership in the IMDRF, along with its contribution of resources and expertise, enables it to play a crucial role in shaping international standards and harmonized regulatory frameworks. Key initiatives will include exchanging expertise and best practices, aligning with international standards, promoting regulatory convergence, supporting IMDRF strategies, participating in training programs, and engaging actively in IMDRF technical committees and working groups.The SFDA's medical device sector is dedicated to enhancing innovation and regulatory excellence. This includes developing guidance documents for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, telemedicine, and digital health solutions. Additionally, the SFDA focuses on creating guidelines for software as a medical device (SaMD), in-house IVDs, and biotechnology-based medical devices.The IMDRF, established in 2011, is a global forum that works to harmonize and converge international regulations governing medical devices. Its goal is to create an effective regulatory model that addresses emerging challenges and contributes to public health and safety.By joining the IMDRF, the SFDA reaffirms its dedication to ensuring the safety and efficacy of medical devices in Saudi Arabia while contributing to a global regulatory landscape that promotes patient safety.-ENDS-For further information please contact:Bshayer Al Qahtani, Head of International Media+966(0) 50 062 0286bkqahtani@sfda.gov.saSFDA’s International Media and CommunicationsIntl.media@sfda.gov.saAbout the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)The SFDA is a regulatory entity established to ensure the safety and efficacy of food, drugs, medical devices, and related products. It plays a vital role in developing and implementing national health policies, regulating and monitoring the safety of food and drugs for humans and animals, and ensuring compliance with standards for both imported and locally manufactured goods. The SFDA also engages in international collaborations, contributing to global health initiatives and the establishment of international food safety standards. Through its commitment to transparency, innovation, and excellence, the SFDA strives to enhance the overall health and well-being of the Saudi population.Visit: https://www.sfda.gov.sa/en X: @Saudi_fda_en

