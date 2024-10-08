S6E2 – How Could We? Support cities and regions to build climate resilience?

In this special episode, recorded during Climate Week NYC, we sit down with Eleni Myrivili, the first Chief Heat Officer in Europe and a board member of the EU Adaptation Mission.

Myrivili shares her expertise on how cities and regions can better adapt to climate crises, especially extreme heat. She also explains the importance of Pathways2Resilience, a project led by EIT Climate-KIC to support 100 European regions to build a path to climate resilience.

Together, we explore how heat impacts our cities systems, the challenges European cities face in implementing climate adaptation plans, the importance of multi-level governance and the need for coordinated financing and capacity-building efforts.

Listen on:

This episode was presented and produced by ⁠⁠Anne-Sophie Garrigou⁠⁠.

Climate-KIC is opening its Community membership to individuals. If you’re interested to learn more, visit ⁠Climate HIVE⁠.