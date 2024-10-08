PHILIPPINES, October 8 - Press Release

October 8, 2024 'Bigyan ang mga kabataang atleta ng pagkakataon na magbigay karangalan sa bansa' -- Bong Go calls for enhanced grassroots sports development programs On Monday, October 7, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, during the budget hearing for the 2025 budgets of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Games and Amusement Board (GAB) he presided on, called for stronger government support for grassroots sports development and the efficient use of public funds for progams intended to give opportunities to aspiring Filipino athletes. Go emphasized the need for initiatives like the Philippine National Games and Batang Pinoy to nurture young athletes at the grassroots level, ensuring that the country's sports programs reach their full potential. He underscored the importance of recent legislative measures that have significantly contributed to the advancement of sports in the Philippines. "Nauna na nating sinulong ang Republic Act No. 11470, kasama po si Sen. Win Gatchalian, Sen. Pia Cayetano, former Senator now Secretary Sonny Angara, at mga kasama natin ng 18th Congress," said Go. "Meron na po tayong National Academy for Sports... nandiyan po ito sa New Clark City kung saan po pwede na mag-aral ang student-athletes. Walang masa-sakripisyo, pwede sila mag-aral at the same time mag-training," Go emphasized, highlighting his role as one of the authors and co-sponsors of the law that established the National Academy for Sports (NAS). The NAS, located in New Clark City, is a specialized institution that allows student-athletes to pursue their education while simultaneously receiving proper training. Go mentioned that the academy ensures that the sports facilities built for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games are not wasted. "Sayang naman 'yung mga pasilidad kung hindi natin gamitin. So ngayon, may eskwelahan na tayo para sa ating mga student-athletes." Go also emphasized that the initiative aligns with the country's overall grassroots sports development program, particularly through initiatives such as Batang Pinoy, a program where young Filipino athletes are discovered and trained. The senator further emphasized the importance of grassroots programs in discovering young athletes and preparing them for future international competitions. "Dito natin nadi-diskubre 'yung mga magagaling na atleta lalung lalo na po sa grassroots level at isa po 'yan sa inyong programa, ang Philippine National Games (PNG)," he said. Go also discussed Senate Bill No. 2514 which he authored and principally sponsored that aims to institutionalize the PNG. This measure seeks to establish a national sports competition akin to a mini-Olympics, which will nurture and develop grassroots talent throughout the country. "Kamakailan lamang po... the Bicameral Conference Committee Report (of PNG was ratified) by both houses of Congress, sa Senado at sa Lower House," Go said, underscoring that this bill, once passed into law, will formalize the PNG as a cornerstone of the nation's grassroots sports program. "This proposed measure aims to institutionalize a national sports competition or mini-Olympics po 'yan, aimed at developing grassroots talent and aligning it with the country's overall sports strategy," he said. Meanwhile, during the hearing, PSC Chairperson Richard Bachmann detailed how the PSC plans to utilize its budget for various programs aimed at promoting sports participation across all sectors of society, fostering teamwork, discipline, and social inclusion. His presentation included an overview of the National Sports Development Plan, which spans from 2023 to 2028. This plan focuses on grassroots participation and the establishment of platforms where young athletes can be discovered and developed. Among the key programs highlighted were Batang Pinoy, the PNG, and the Philippine National Para Games, which provide opportunities for persons with disabilities (PWDs). "We also ensure inclusivity through our programs for all ages, for the PWDs, for the recognition of women's participation, and the indigenous peoples (IPs)," Bachmann added. Another critical part of the PSC's plan is the utilization of the National Sports Development Fund to support the country's sports programs. Historical data on income and expenditures since 2016 were shown, illustrating the fund's use, particularly during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, where a large portion of the funds was used to support athletes' training and competition participation. With this, Go reiterated the importance of ensuring that the PSC and other government agencies fully utilize their budget for the benefit of Filipino athletes. "Ako po ay hindi titigil sa pagsuporta sa sports, lalo na sa PSC, GAB. Basta ang pakiusap ko lang po sa inyo, gamitin po 'yung pondo sa tama. Ibalik po natin sa taumbayan 'yung pera nila ng maayos na serbisyo, lalung lalo na sa ating mga atleta. Not only financial support but ito 'yung importante rito, 'yung equipment, 'yung pag-usapan natin dito, pagkain, and, of course, moral support," urged Go. As part of his ongoing support for Filipino athletes, Go, through his partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission, had previously extended financial support to athletes competing in international competitions as well as in funding community sports leagues, sports equipment and sports clinics to promote sports at the grassroots level. As Chairperson of the Senate Committees on Sports and on Youth, Go also highlighted the importance of engaging the youth in sports as a means of steering them away from negative influences, including illegal drugs. "Naniniwala rin po ako na isa po itong paraan para mailayo natin ang kabataan sa masasamang bisyo tulad ng illegal na droga. Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit," he advised.

