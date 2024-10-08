Amalga Group CEO Jens Erik Gould Explores Latin America’s Emergence as a Tech Hub for Nearshore Outsourcing

In his latest article, Amalga Group Founder and CEO Jens Erik Gould examines why Latin America is becoming a prime destination for nearshore outsourcing.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jens Erik Gould, Founder and CEO of Amalga Group, discusses in his latest article why Latin America is rapidly becoming a preferred destination for nearshore outsourcing. In the piece, titled “Why Latin America is Emerging as a Tech Hub for Nearshore Outsourcing,” Gould outlines how the region’s growing tech talent, cost-efficiency, and proximity to the U.S. are key factors driving this trend, particularly in the IT and software development industries.

According to Jens Erik Gould, Latin America offers an untapped pool of skilled professionals with expertise in fintech, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing. The region’s strong education systems and government support have fostered tech ecosystems in countries like Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina, making these talent pools highly attractive for U.S. businesses seeking tech-driven solutions.

One major advantage of outsourcing to Latin America, says Jens Erik Gould, is the cost savings the region offers compared to U.S. domestic talent and other offshore locations (like India and Eastern Europe). The region’s proximity to the U.S. also allows for easier project management, as the delays often associated with offshore outsourcing are avoided.

Additionally, the cultural alignment and English proficiency of Latin American professionals facilitate smoother communication and collaboration with U.S. businesses. Jens Erik Gould emphasizes that working with teams in Latin America means overcoming fewer language barriers and better understanding business expectations.

Forms of government support like tax incentives and innovation hubs in countries like Uruguay and Chile have also helped foster a tech-savvy workforce, making the region even more attractive to international companies.

About Jens Erik Gould

Jens Erik Gould is the Founder & CEO of Amalga Group, a Texas-based nearshore outsourcing company specializing in providing highly qualified talent in IT, software engineering, legal services, and contact centers. Previously, Gould spent over a decade as a business, politics, and energy reporter covering the U.S. and Latin America for esteemed media outlets like Bloomberg News, The New York Times, and TIME.

