Flue Gas Desulfurization System Global Market 2024 To Reach $26.25 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.0%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flue gas desulfurization system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.59 billion in 2023 to $20.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to stringent environmental regulations, rising global focus on air quality, increased coal-fired power generation, public awareness and environmental activism, expansion of industrial manufacturing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The flue gas desulfurization system global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $26.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to transition to renewable energy, market expansion for fgd by-products, government support for clean energy, increasing use of natural gas, focus on circular economy practices. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of digital technologies, shift towards dry fgd technologies, byproduct utilization, collaborations and partnerships, technological advancements in fgd systems.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market

The increasing number of coal-fired power plants is expected to propel the market. Coal-fired power plants refer to power stations that generate electricity by burning coal. The increasing number of coal-fired power plants requires flue gas desulfurization systems to reduce the emission of harmful gases.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Share?

Key players in the flue gas desulfurization system market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., General Electric Company, Doosan Lentjes GmbH, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Rafako S.A, Siemens AG, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Hamon Corporation, Marsulex Environmental Technologies Corporation, Thermax Limited, Ducon Technologies Inc., Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Andritz AG, Valmet Corporation, Hitachi Power Systems America Ltd., Chiyoda Corporation, China Energy Engineering Group Co. Ltd., Tri-Mer Corporation, Umicore, Veolia Water Technologies, Wärtsilä Corp., Wheelabrator Technologies Inc., Xcel Energy Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Zhejiang Feida Environmental Science & Technology, Zhejiang DunAn Artificial Environment, Zhejiang Shuanghuan Environmental Protection, Dürr AG, GEA Group AG.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Growth?

Collaboration is a key trend in the flue gas desulfurization system market. Major players are associating themselves with various companies to sustain in the market.

How Is The Global Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Wet FGD Systems, Spray Dry FGD System, Dry and Semi-dry FGD Systems

2) By Installation: Greenfield, Brownfield

3) By End-Use: Power Generation, Chemical, Iron and Steel, Metal Processing and Mining, Cement Manufacturing, Paper and Pulp, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the flue gas desulfurization system market share in 2023. The regions covered in the flue gas desulfurization system global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Definition

Flue gas desulfurization system refers to a device that removes sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the fuel gas emission produced from industrial combustion. It is mainly used for reducing SO2 emissions from industries.

Flue Gas Desulfurization System Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global flue gas desulfurization system market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Flue Gas Desulfurization System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on flue gas desulfurization system market size, flue gas desulfurization system market drivers and trends, flue gas desulfurization system market major players, flue gas desulfurization system competitors' revenues, flue gas desulfurization system market positioning, and flue gas desulfurization system market growth across geographies. The flue gas desulfurization system global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

