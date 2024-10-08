Heti by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Heti

Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira's Heti Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards, a highly respected and well-recognized award program in the field of packaging design, has announced Heti by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of the Heti packaging design within the competitive packaging industry.The Bronze A' Packaging Design Award is significant not only for Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira but also for the packaging industry as a whole. It showcases design excellence that aligns with current trends and advances industry standards. The award-winning Heti packaging offers practical benefits for users, demonstrating innovation and utility that can inspire future designs and practices.Heti stands out in the market with its unique branding concept, "Effortless Wisdom," which celebrates the indigenous plants used in the seltzer drinks. The packaging features native-style illustrations inspired by Dakota art, incorporating geometric and symmetric shapes. The design skillfully balances modernity with tradition, using a monochrome palette with color accents to emphasize the depth of indigenous artistry in a contemporary context.Winning the Bronze A' Packaging Design Award serves as motivation for Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and advancement in packaging design that celebrates cultural heritage while meeting modern consumer needs.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Heti packaging design at:About Cansu Dagbagli FerreiraCansu Dagbagli Ferreira is an award-winning designer from France who has been specializing in brand design since 2014. With a focus on providing high-quality and boutique brand strategy, visual identity, packaging, and web design services, Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira has developed a credible portfolio with esteemed international clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Jeep, Snapchat, Hallmark, and Ambev. Her 360° brand approach enables her to forge captivating brands that resonate with audiences while prioritizing client satisfaction.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. It acknowledges the skill of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are expected to positively influence industry standards by effectively blending form and function to enhance people's lives. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs distinguished by their ingenuity, attention to detail, and potential to make the world a better place.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a highly regarded competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. It provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity and gain international recognition for their exceptional packaging design capabilities. The award aims to advance the packaging industry and inspire future trends by acknowledging outstanding achievements. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

