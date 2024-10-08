Fintech Technologies Market

Fintech Technologies Market to Reach $698.48 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 20.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Fintech Technologies Market by Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Application (Payment & Fund Transfer, Loans, Insurance & Personal Finance, Wealth Management, and Others), Technologies (Application Programming Interface (API), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, and Others), End User (Banking, Insurance, Securities and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”. According to the report, the “fintech technologies market” was valued at $110.57 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $698.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2021 to 2030.➡️𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5024 The rise in digital transformation, increased adoption of mobile payments, and the rise in the demand for financial inclusion boost the growth of the global market. In addition, the surge in adoption of cloud and mobile applications is positively impacting the growth of the market. However, privacy & security concerns, owing to the massive movement of consumer data and varied & conflicting regulations across different jurisdictions hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, developing economies offer significant opportunities for fintech technology companies to expand their offerings, owing to factors such as growth in the middle-class segment, rapid urbanization, rise in literacy level, and increase in tech-savvy youth generation.The on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2020.By deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated the market in 2020, This dominance was primarily due to the higher level of control, customization, and security offered by on-premise solutions, which are particularly important for financial institutions handling sensitive customer data and complying with stringent regulatory requirements. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 21.30%, this growth is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, which offer enhanced scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness compared to on-premise deployments.The banking segment held the highest market share in 2020.By end user, the banking segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. This dominance was largely due to the ongoing digital transformation within the banking sector, where traditional banks increasingly adopted FinTech solutions to enhance their service offerings, improve operational efficiency, and meet evolving customer expectations. However, the securities segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 23.20% . This anticipated growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for efficient trading platforms, enhanced data analytics, and algorithmic trading solutions.Regional Insights: The North America region held the highest market share in 2020.By region, the fintech technologies market was dominated by North America in 2020. This dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the presence of major financial institutions, a robust technology infrastructure, and a high rate of investment in innovative financial technologies.➡️𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5024 Key Industry Developments· In September 2024, HDFC Bank launched various features for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). These features include the newly launched UPI Circle-Delegate Payment, Personalized experiences on UPI, and User-Level Programmable CBDC. They have been designed in collaboration with multiple fintechs including KreditPe, ToneTag, and PayU.· In August 2024, Netapps Technologies Limited launched NetAppsPay to facilitate seamless payment for different categories of individuals and businesses. The event held in Abuja and drew a diverse audience which includes customers, partners, developers, and industry stakeholder.· In August 2024, NPST unveiled its new AI-powered digital product portfolio at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF). These innovations align with NPCI's vision for UPI and are tailored to enhance the usage and payment experience for India's 424 million UPI users.Fintech Technologies Market Key SegmentsBy Deployment ModeOn-premiseCloudBy ApplicationPayment & Fund TransferLoansInsurance & Personal FinanceWealth ManagementOthersBy TechnologyApplication Programming Interface (API)Artificial Intelligence (AI)BlockchainRobotic Process AutomationData AnalyticsOthersBy End UserBankingInsuranceSecuritiesOthersKey Benefits For StakeholdersThe study provides in-depth analysis of the global fintech technologies market share along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global fintech technologies market size are provided in the report.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the fintech technologies market.An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the fintech technologies market trends.The quantitative analysis of the global fintech technologies market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential. 