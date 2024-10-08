E-Learning Market to Garner $933.5 Billion by 2032 | Driven by a Striking 14.8% CAGR Trajectory

E-learning Market Size

The global e-learning market is driven by increased smartphone use, cellular technology advancements, and the growing adoption of remote learning solutions.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report, the global e-learning market size is expected to generate a revenue of $840.11 billion by 2030. The market was valued at $197.00 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the 2021-2030 period.Increasing penetration of smartphones and cellular technology is anticipated to drive the growth of the global e-learning market. Also, a rising shift towards remote learning will help in augmenting the growth rate of the market. On the contrary, lack of interaction with teachers and fellow students might create hurdles in the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the cost-effectiveness of e-learning models is anticipated to create numerous investment opportunities in the market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 350 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06253 Challenges:* Digital Divide: Limited access to devices and internet in underdeveloped regions.* Engagement Issues: Sustaining learner engagement and completion rates can be challenging.Opportunities:* AI Integration: Personalized learning through AI offers significant growth potential.* Mobile Learning: The rise of mobile device usage opens avenues for mobile-based e-learning solutions.By provider, the content segment held the highest market share in 2020, with nearly three-fourths of the market. Growing digitization in public and private enterprises, along with rising adoption of online tutoring by several organizations will help in the growth of the segment. The service segment, however, is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 17.5% in the analysis timeframe. Increasing shift of different countries from analog to digital information exchange will strengthen the segment’s position.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06253 By deployment mode, the cloud segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, with around three-fifths of the total market. The ability of cloud services to upload huge content in different formats including videos and texts will augment the growth of the segment. Also, the cloud segment is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.By region, the North America e-learning market gathered the highest revenue in 2020, with around two-fifths of the total market share, due to rising demand for distance learning. The Asia-Pacific market, on the other hand, is predicted to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 17.4% during the 2021-2030 period. Development of web applications & cloud-based platforms is predicted to be the main factor driving the growth of the market in this region.Key Industry Development -1. September 2023: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) today launched a revolutionary e-Learning Programme to increase global need to support and enhance sustainable finance. This initiative of the Sustainable Finance Hub’s SDG Finance Academy is poised to share UNDP's vast knowledge on sustainable finance with global practitioners. Moreover, the open-access e-Learning Programme will be accessible to anyone with an Internet connection. It begins with ten comprehensive modules, offering a foundational understanding of sustainable finance and advanced explorations in vital areas essential for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).2. September 2023: Sonic Foundry, Inc, the trusted leader in video capture management and streaming solutions, announced that its Global Learning Exchange™ (GLX) business, which provides students around the world with affordable access to top-tier online learning solutions coupled with local support resources, partnered with International Telematic University UNINETTUNO. Through this partnership the company intends to extend Global Learning Exchange’s international network while supporting the organizations’ shared mission of expanding access to higher education in emerging markets around the world.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-learning-market/purchase-options Major companies in the market:Aptara Inc.Cisco Systems, Inc.D2L CorporationArticulate Global, LLCCitrix Systems, Inc.Microsoft CorporationCERTPOINTAdobeOracle CorporationSAP SEOther Trending Reports:1. Self-Supervised Learning Market Size Overview 2. Digital Education Market Size Overview About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa5933 NE Win Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesToll-Free: 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300Hong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-855-550-5975help@alliedmarketresearch.comWeb: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.