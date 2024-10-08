Global Fuel Transfer Pumps Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Fuel Transfer Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fuel transfer pumps market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.79 billion in 2023 to $1.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer preferences, energy sector requirements, industrialization, urban development and construction, oil & gas industry demand, increased fuel consumption.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Fuel Transfer Pumps Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The fuel transfer pumps global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to product innovation, remote monitoring solutions, emerging markets and industrial growth, urban development projects, energy infrastructure investments. Major trends in the forecast period include safety and efficiency, rise in fuel demand, shift towards renewable energy, industrial expansion, agricultural machinery.

Growth Driver Of The Fuel Transfer Pumps Market

Expansion of the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Fuel transfer pumps refer to the pumps that are employed in vehicles with sophisticated injection systems because they are relatively safe and effective and provide fuel to the engine with little power loss. The decrease of carbon dioxide emissions from engines is also aided by electric vacuum fuel transfer pumps.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Fuel Transfer Pumps Market Growth?

Key players in the fuel transfer pumps market include Piusi S.p.A, Graco Inc., Creative Engineers, Groz Engineering Tools Ltd., Tuthill Corporation, GoatThroat Pumps, SPATCO, Pricol Limited, Liquidynamics, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, ContiTech AG, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, SHW Storage & Handling Solutions GmbH, Magna International Inc., Fill-Rite Company, Great Plains Industries Inc., Yamada Corporation, TeraPump, Fuelworks Ltd., Gorman-Rupp Company, FLOJET Corporation, Lincoln Industrial Corporation, IDEX Corporation, Hytek GB Ltd., Fuel Transfer LLC, Meclube S.R.L., Gilbarco Inc., Cim-Tek Filtration, Corken Inc., RAASM SpA.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Fuel Transfer Pumps Market Overview?

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in market going forward. Major companies operating in the market are developing fuel transfer pumps with innovative features such as permanent magnet motors, self-cleaning filters, two-side dispensing of high-speed, and others to sustain their position in the market.

How Is The Global Fuel Transfer Pumps Market Segmented?

1) By Type: AC Fuel Transfer Pump, DC Fuel Transfer Pump, Hand Fuel Transfer Pump

2) By Motor Type: 12V DC, 24V DC, 115V AC, 230V AC

3) By Mounting: Fixed, Portable

4) By Application: Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Chemical, Military, Transportation, Food And Beverage, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Fuel Transfer Pumps Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the fuel transfer pumps market in 2023. The regions covered in the fuel transfer pumps global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Fuel Transfer Pumps Market Definition

A fuel transfer pump simply moves fuel between tanks or from a container to a nozzle so it can be poured into a vehicle. They are widespread in industries like mining, agriculture, and construction where tools and vehicles are frequently used.

