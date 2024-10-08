Juniper Research Unveils 2024’s Fintech & Payments Awards Winners

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Research is pleased to unveil the winners of this year’s Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments .



The winners in each category are:

Banking Innovation

Banking-as-a-Service Innovation

SAP Fioneer, Virtual Account Management – Platinum

Treezor – Gold

Digital Identity Innovation

Signicat, MobileID – Platinum

Quartz™ from Tata Consultancy Services – Gold

Banking Innovation of the Year

TreviPay, Financial Partner Gateway – Platinum



Open Banking Innovation

Token.io – Platinum

Mastercard, Mastercard Open Banking for Account Opening – Gold

Fintech Innovation

Embedded Finance Innovation

Paymentology – Platinum

Infosys Finacle, Finacle API Connect – Gold

Financing Platform

YouLend, Flexible Finance Solution – Platinum

Raistone, Raistone Connect – Gold

Regtech Platform

Napier AI, Napier AI Continuum – Platinum

G+D, a global SecurityTech organisation, with its digital powerhouse Netcetera, Netcetera 3DS Server and 3DS SDK – Gold

Payment Innovation

A2A Payments Platform

Banked, Pay by Bank – Platinum

Visa, Visa Protect for Account-to-Account Payments – Gold

Best B2B Payment Platform

Airbase – Platinum

Volopa – Gold

CBDC Innovation

EMTECH, Beyond Suite – Platinum

Ripple – Gold

Payment Innovation of the Year

Boku – Platinum



Best Mobile Money Offering

Huawei, Huawei Mobile Money Solution – Platinum

MiFinity, MiFinity eWallet – Gold

Modern Card Issuing Platform

Thales D1 – Platinum

FIS, FIS Payments One – Gold

Omnichannel Payments Platform of the Year

CSG, CSG Forte Engage – Platinum



POS Innovation

Pebl – Platinum

Citi, Citi Pay – Gold

Recurring Payment Platform Innovation

Verifone, 2Checkout Monetization Platform – Platinum

CSG, CSG Forte Engage – Gold

Sustainability in Payment Cards

Thales Sustainable Cards – Platinum

Toppan Gravity, Oxygen Cards – Gold

Best Digital Wallet Platform

Huawei, Huawei Mobile Money Solution – Platinum

Comviva, mobiquity Pay – Gold

Best Cross-border Payments Platform

Ripple, Ripple Payments – Platinum

dLocal – Gold

Fraud & Security Innovation

AI in Fraud Prevention Innovation

Signifyd, Commerce Protection Platform – Platinum

ACI Worldwide, ACI Fraud Management – Gold

Banking Fraud Prevention

Fraud.net, Entity Monitoring – Platinum

Tookitaki, FinCense – Gold

Merchant Fraud Prevention Platform

ACI Worldwide, ACI Fraud Management for Merchants – Platinum

Riskified, Policy Protect – Gold

Fraud & Security Innovation of the Year

Visa, Visa Protect for Account-to-Account Payments – Platinum



Network Tokenisation Solution

G+D, a global SecurityTech organisation, with its digital powerhouse Netcetera, eCOM Tokenizer – Platinum

MeaWallet – Gold

Identity Verification Innovation

Experian, Ascend Fraud Sandbox – Platinum

IDnow, VideoIdent Flex – Gold

Judges’ Choice

Sustainability in Fintech Innovation of the Year

Ecolytiq



Fintech Mover & Shaker of the Year

Todd Clyde, CEO, Token.io



Paymentology Takes Home Platinum Prize for Embedded Finance Innovation

"We’re delighted to be named the Platinum Winner at the Future Digital Awards. This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of payments. We are committed to continuously innovating in embedded finance, ensuring that our partners—whether banks or fintechs —can offer next-generation payment technology that meets the demands of an increasingly digital world.” - Jeff Parker, CEO of Paymentology

Thales D1 Earns Platinum for Modern Card Issuing Platform

“Banks will rely on Thales D1 Issuing Platform to modernize their mobile banking app and bring innovative and responsible services to their cardholders to order, setup and use payment cards. Legacy card issuing infrastructures are not seamlessly scalable to bring real time services sur as virtual card issuance. Apps developers will benefit from a developer portal with Thales D1 high-level API to orchestrate all bank-end and front-end infrastructure elements to build such new services. Beyond complex IT orchestration challenges, Thales D1 will also support developers but making latest innovations from Payment Networks available via a single, high-level APIs.” - Caio Reis – VP Marketing & Strategy Banking & Payment

SAP Fioneer Named Platinum Winner in Banking-as-a-Service

“We are proud to be named Platinum Winner for Banking-as-a-Service Innovation. Our Virtual Accounts Management solution was designed to address key industry challenges, empowering banks to truly differentiate in the market, attract new customers, boost deposits, enhance retention, and elevate customer satisfaction. As the banking landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that not only meet today’s needs but also ensure our clients are well-equipped to face the challenges of tomorrow.” - Dr. Christoph Rösch, Managing Director Banking

G+D with its Digital Powerhouse Netcetera Claims Two Wins in Regtech and Network Tokenisation

“In eCommerce, payment is the critical moment where convenience and trust must intersect. Yet, too often, complicated checkouts or security concerns lead customers to abandon their carts," said Jukka Yliuntinen, Head of Digital Payment Solutions at Netcetera, G+D's digital powerhouse. "Our recognition in Regtech and Network Tokenisation demonstrates our expertise in delivering solutions that seamlessly combine security and convenience, empowering merchants and PSPs to lower cart abandonment rates while building lasting trust.”

Token.io Celebrates Open Banking Triumph

“We're honoured to be recognised for Token.io's unique solution that leverages open banking to redefine payments. This award is a result of our team's relentless pursuit of excellence, and also reflects the trust and support of our partners, who share our vision for a more efficient real-time payment landscape in the UK and Europe. As the leading A2A payment infrastructure provider, this milestone will continue to fuel Token.io's commitment to empower financial institutions, businesses, and consumers like never before.” – Todd Clyde, CEO of Token.io

Huawei Earns Platinum for Best Mobile Money Offering and Best Digital Wallet Platform

“We are proud to receive this award as a recognition of Huawei's continued innovation in the mobile money field. In the past year, Huawei launched the cloud native mobile money solution, which uses AI technologies to enhance financial technologies and help operators expand the scale and scope of financial services in a low-risk manner. In 2023, Huawei's mobile money platform processed transaction value more than $500 billion.” - Olive Hu, Vice President of Huawei Software

Experian Scoops Platinum in Identity Verification

“Being recognized as a Platinum Award winner for Identity Verification Innovation at Juniper Research’s 2024 Future Digital Awards is a tremendous honor for Experian and a testament to the transformative power of our Ascend Fraud Sandbox,” said Alex Lintner, Chief Executive Officer, Experian Software Solutions. “This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that harness the power of data and analytics to combat fraud in an ever-evolving digital landscape. We are proud to lead the way in innovation, ensuring that businesses and consumers alike can navigate the digital world with confidence and security."

MeaWallet Wins Platinum for Network Tokenisation Solution

"We are honoured to be recognised as a Gold Winner for our Network Tokenisation Solution. This award is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation in digital payment security. Tokenization plays a crucial role in protecting sensitive financial data, and at MeaWallet, we are dedicated to helping businesses implement this technology quickly and effectively.” - Thomas B Normann, CPO of MeaWallet

FIS Grabs Gold in Modern Card Issuing

"We are honored to receive the Gold award in the Modern Card Issuing Platform category from Juniper Research. The entire FIS payments team is relentlessly dedicated to all technologies that support how money moves between banks, consumers, businesses and beyond. This recognition underscores our commitment to deliver engaging credit and debit card experiences for our industry.” - Chris Como, General Manager, Cards and Money Movement

EMTECH Triumphs with Platinum Win in CBDC Innovation

"It's an honour to be recognised by Juniper Research for EMTECH's work providing Central Banks with modern enterprise software solutions for CBDCs, Regulatory Sandboxing and Regulatory Supervision," said Carmelle Cadet, CEO and founder of EMTECH. “It's EMTECH's mission to modernize Central Banking infrastructure for the era of fintech and tokenization in order to make the financial markets of the future inclusive and resilient by design.”

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global financial sector, and is retained by many of the world’s leading banks, intermediaries and providers.

