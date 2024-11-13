Hope AMC Reinforces Tailored Speech Therapy for Children with Neurological Speech Disorders in Dubai

Speech and Language Therapy

Tailored speech therapy at Hope AMC, now empowering children with neurological disorders in Dubai to overcome speech challenges through early intervention.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope AMC, a leading pediatric rehabilitation center in Dubai, is bringing a renewed sense of hope to children and growing adults dealing with neurological speech and language disorders through evidence-based speech therapy. This center’s certified Speech and Language Pathologists (SLPs) have long been associated with treating a range of neurological conditions to address unique communication challenges of kids, thanks to their years of experience, expertise and utmost dedication.

Neurological disorders such as Cerebral Palsy, Autism Spectrum Disorder(commonly termed ASD or Autism), brain injuries or developmental delays, make speech, language and communication very difficult for children to comprehend. Hope AMC offers targeted speech therapy (quite opposite to the general or one-size-fits-all approach) which dramatically improves these areas, especially when kids start the therapy early. The good thing is speech therapy is not limited by age, so no scope for parents to be worried about! However, early intervention often helps kids make faster improvement, as suggested by trusted reports.

The board-certified speech and language therapists at Hope AMC utilize play-based activities that encourage children to pronounce certain words, improve vocabulary, engage in communication and convey their own thoughts without any difficulties. Their SLPs treat a wide array of conditions, including articulation disorders, fluency issues, language impairments, voice disorders, aphasia, dysarthria, apraxia of speech, etc. conditions.

Neurological speech disorders often impact a child’s ability to control their jaw, lips, throat, tongue, and larynx. For these cases, Hope AMC uses PROMPT therapy, an innovative technique designed to help regain movement and improve speech clarity. Children with stuttering, for instance, benefit from specific exercises aimed at reducing situational fears and enhancing speech fluency.

Zineb, one of their speech and language therapists said "We're seeing great improvements in children who attend our regular speech therapy sessions.". She added "Early intervention is necessary and we encourage parents to bring children as early as possible. We don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach. We offer tailored therapy programs that may take place in small groups, in classrooms, or one-on-one”.

Speech therapists at Hope AMC carry out a holistic assessment of the condition of the child and provide a treatment plan to address the unique challenges. Their therapists involve parents, caregivers and also teachers to help the kid at home as well as school in the best possible way.

About Hope AMC

Hope AMC provides complete medical care and facilities for children and parents. A unique, one-stop destination for family healthcare, Hope AMC brings all the specialist doctors under one roof making it easier for patients to access premium medical services, and caters to all the healthcare needs and rehabilitation facilities for children.

