Ascorbic Acid Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.18 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.1%

Ascorbic Acid Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Ascorbic Acid Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ascorbic acid market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.49 billion in 2023 to $1.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to health and nutrition trends, increased food and beverage industry demand, pharmaceutical applications, supplements and nutraceuticals, functional food products.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Ascorbic Acid Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The ascorbic acid market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to cost-efficiency strategies, health crisis preparednes, consumer preferences for natural additives, global supply chain dynamics.

Growth Driver Of The Ascorbic Acid Market

An increase in awareness for health and wellness is expected to propel the growth of the ascorbic acid market going forward. Health and wellness are broad terms that encompass various aspects of an individual's overall well-being, both physical and mental. Ascorbic acid, commonly known as vitamin C, plays a pivotal role in promoting health and wellness. Its powerful antioxidant properties contribute to the body's defense against oxidative stress, bolstering the immune system and supporting overall well-being.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Ascorbic Acid Market Share?

Key players in the market include Koninklijke DSM NV, Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., BASF SE, LabChem Inc., Muby Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Bayer AG, North China Pharmaceutical Group, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, The Bountiful Company, Reckon Organics Pvt. Ltd., Homart Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Amway Corporation, Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited, Changsha Natureway Co. Ltd., DSM Nutritional Products AG, Glanbia plc, Gujchem Biotech, Hangzhou Go Top Peptide Biotech Co. Ltd., Hebei Welcome Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Huachang Pharmaceuticals, LGM Pharma LLC, Nutrilo GmbH, Shaanxi Iknow Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical, Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co. Ltd.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Ascorbic Acid Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the ascorbic acid market are launching new technologies such as the Fiber Interlaced Liposomal to sustain their position in the market. Fiber Interlaced Liposomal technology is a type of technology that can convert the liquid liposomes to a novel stabilized form of powdered liposomes.

How Is The Global Ascorbic Acid Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Calcium Ascorbate, Sodium Ascorbate, Magnesium Ascorbate, Potassium Ascorbate, D-Isoascorbic Ascorbate

2) By Grade: Pharmaceuticals Grade, Food Grade, Other Grades

3) By Form: Tablet, Tonic, Injection

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Chemicals, Agriculture, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Ascorbic Acid Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Ascorbic Acid Market Definition

Ascorbic acid, also known as vitamin C, is a white, crystalline, water-soluble organic compound obtained from plants of the citrus family that resembles carbohydrates and is used as a class of medications called antioxidants in food and beverages, among others.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

