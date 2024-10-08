Global Food Glazing Agents Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Food Glazing Agents Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food glazing agents market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.47 billion in 2023 to $4.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to food preservation needs, increased bakery and confectionery production, shift in consumer preferences, globalization of food trade, regulatory compliance.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Food Glazing Agents Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The food glazing agents global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in organic and natural foods, rising demand for plant-based products, innovation in sugar alternatives, expansion of premium chocolate market, sustainability and eco-friendly practices. Major trends in the forecast period include innovation in natural glazing ingredients, technological advancements, transparent and glossy finishes, advancements in sprayable glazing technologies, collaborations for product innovation.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Food Glazing Agents Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Food Glazing Agents Market

An increase in bakery and confectionery consumption is expected to propel the growth of the food glazing agents market. A bakery goods are items made from flour, such as bread, cookies, cakes, pastries, and pies. Confectionery products include sweet foods and products. Bakery and confectionery products are becoming more popular as consumers' tastes in gourmet goods and eating habits change. Glazing agents are typically used to seal the surface of the bakery product and provide a glossy appearance when the product is not completely coated with icing and to serve as a barrier between the relatively high-moisture bakery product and the relatively low-moisture icing.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Food Glazing Agents Market Growth?

Key players in the food glazing agents market include Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., Capol GmbH, Strahl & Pitsch Inc., Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd., The British Wax Refining Company Ltd., Stearinerie Dubois, Poth Hille & Co. Ltd., Koster Keunen Inc., BJ AGRICOM Pvt. Ltd., Avatar Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Colorcon Inc., Freudenberg Chemical Specialities SE & Co. KG, Macphie Ltd., Puratos Group NV, Döhler Group SE, Agrana Beteiligungs AG, Ningbo J&S Botanics Inc., Kerry Group plc, Royal Zeelandia Group BV, Wuhu Deli Foods Co. Ltd., Carnaúba do Brasil, Zeelandia International BV, Parker Ingredients LLC, Stroever GmbH & Co. KG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Cargill Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Bowman Ingredients Ltd., Kancor Ingredients Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Food Glazing Agents Market Size?

Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products with characteristics such as organic, customized glazing agents and anti-sticking agents to sustain their position in the market.

How Is The Global Food Glazing Agents Market Segmented?

1) By Ingredient Type: Stearic Acid, Carnauba Wax, Candelilla Wax, Shellac, Paraffin Wax, Other Ingredients

2) By Ingredient Function: Coating Agents, Surface Finishing Agents, Firming Agents, Film Agents, Other Ingredient Functions

3) By Application: Bakery, Confectionery, Processed Meat, Poultry And Fish, Fruits And Vegetables, Functional Foods, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Food Glazing Agents Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the food glazing agents market share in 2023. The regions covered in the food glazing agents report market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Food Glazing Agents Market Definition

A food glazing agent is a food additive made with natural or artificial material that creates a waxy, uniform covering to protect surfaces from water loss. It is applied to the outer layer of a food product to provide a shiny appearance and a protective coating.

Food Glazing Agents Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global food glazing agents market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Food Glazing Agents Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food glazing agents market size, food glazing agents market drivers and trends, food glazing agents market major players, food glazing agents competitors' revenues, food glazing agents market positioning, and food glazing agents market growth across geographies. The food glazing agents global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

