Food Fortifying Agents Global Market 2024 To Reach $185.12 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.1%

Food Fortifying Agents Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Food Fortifying Agents Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food fortifying agents market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $96.19 billion in 2023 to $109.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to nutritional deficiency awareness, government mandates and regulations, health and wellness trends, increased consumer awareness, global malnutrition concerns.

The food fortifying agents global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $185.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to economic development goals, sustainable fortification practices, customization and personalization, global food supply chain integration, nutritional deficiency awareness. Major trends in the forecast period include advanced fortification technologies, fortification of convenience foods, global nutrition initiatives, sports nutrition and performance enhancement.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the food fortifying agents market going forward. Chronic diseases are ongoing illnesses or conditions, such as heart disease, cancer, asthma, and diabetes that can be managed through early detection, exercise, improved diet, and treatment therapy. With the rising chronic diseases, the consumer demand for healthy food is increasing, which leads to propelling the market.

Key players in the food fortifying agents market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen A/S, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nestle SA, The Kellogg Company, Advanced Organic Materials, A&B Ingredients Inc., Royal Cosun, Stratum Nutrition, Wenda Ingredients LLC, ABF Ingredients, Biothera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cargill Incorporated, FMC Corporation., Glanbia plc., Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech Co. Ltd, Kerry Group plc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lonza Group AG, Nutralliance Inc., Nutrifusion LLC, Prinova Group LLC, Sensus B.V., SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, Roquette Frères, The Wright Group.

Product innovation is a key trend in the market. Major players in the market are focusing on launching innovative products to increase their product portfolio and consumer base.

1) By Type: Minerals, Vitamins, Lipids, Carbohydrates, Proteins And Amino Acids, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Other Types

2) By Process: Powder Enrichment, Premixes And Coatings, Drum Drying, Dusting, Spray Drying Under Microencapsulation Process

3) By Application: Cereals And Cereal-Based Products, Dairy And Dairy-Based Products, Fats And Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Ditetary Supplements, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the food fortifying agents market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the food fortifying agents global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Food fortifying agents are used to improve the nutritional value of food by adding micronutrients. Food fortification is a risk-free and economical method for enhancing diets and preventing and controlling micronutrient deficiencies.

