Global Food Additives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food additives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $48.14 billion in 2023 to $51.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer demand for convenience foods, government regulations & safety standards, increased urbanization, health and wellness trends, consumer preferences for texture & taste.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Food Additives Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The food additives global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $64.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to clean-label and natural additives, health concerns & obesity management, focus on food safety, global population growth, advances in biotechnology. Major trends in the forecast period include ethnic flavor demand, regenerative agriculture impact, focus on functional beverages, personalized nutrition, transparency & traceability.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Food Additives Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Food Additives Market

Increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Food that is in a form that may be eaten without cleaning, cooking, or additional preparation on the part of the eatery or the consumer is referred to as ready-to-eat food. Ready-to-eat foods use a variety of natural and artificial preservatives to reduce the likelihood of spoilage due to microbial reactions and to improve food quality.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Which Market Players Are Steering the Food Additives Market Growth?

Key players in the food additives market include Ajinomoto Co Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik, Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Givuadan SA, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group Plc., Tate & Lyle Plc., Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group AG, Corbion N.V., DuPont de Nemours Inc., AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Biospringer, Ingredaco, Economy Polymers & Chemicals, Pharm-RX Chemical Corporation, Covia Corporation, Palmer Holland Inc., TRInternational Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Palsgaard, DSM NV, Royal DSM.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Food Additives Market Overview?

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Global Food Additives Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Preservatives, Bulk Sweeteners, Sugar Substitutes, Emulsifiers, Anti-Caking Agents, Enzymes, Food Flavors, Food Colorants, Acidulants

2) By Source: Synthetic, Natural

3) By Application: Beverages, Bakery, Confectionery, Sauces And Dressings, Dairy, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Food Additives Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the food additives market share in 2023. The regions covered in the food additives global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Food Additives Market Definition

Food additives are edible substances that are added to foods to improve their color, appearance, texture, and shelf-life. Food additives can be produced artificially or derived from natural sources such as plants, animals, and minerals.

Food Additives Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global food additives market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Food Additives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food additives market size, food additives market drivers and trends, food additives market major players, food additives competitors' revenues, food additives market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The food additives global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

