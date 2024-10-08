Artificial Intelligence And Robotics In Aerospace And Defense Market Size, Analysis, Development and Forecast Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Global AI and Robotics in Aerospace And Defense Market Size generated $17.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.The use of artificial intelligence and robotics in the aerospace and defense sector that facilitates in-depth data tracking, increased investment in AI and technological advancements for workflow optimization, the increased use of cloud-based solutions, and the growing demand for AI and cognitive computing drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market. Region-wise, North America is likely to dominate in terms of revenue in 2031.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31899 The simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, particularly computer systems, is known as artificial intelligence. To improve overall equipment efficiency (OEE) and first-pass yield in production, the aerospace & defense industry is implementing robotic technologies powered by sophisticated AI-driven technologies. Aerospace companies are using AI to improve fuel efficiency by using recorded data to optimize fuel consumption during the most taxing parts of a flight and can even build custom profiles based on pilots, aircraft, location, weather, and more.Aerospace robotics is a robotic technology used in the aerospace industry to manufacture aircraft. Aerospace robots are used for a variety of tasks such as engine drilling, manufacturing, welding metal parts, and painting airframes. These factors drive the artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market growth. There is a growing emphasis on developing AI systems that will enable the aviation industry to operate autonomously. AI has been used at various levels in a variety of aerospace applications, including aircraft maintenance, aircraft health and performance monitoring, airport operations, and pilot training, among others. Now that a new roadmap for AI's safe and ethical functions has been established, players in the aerospace and defense sectors are expected to increase their adoption of AI and machine learning technologies.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50% : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-and-robotics-in-aerospace-and-defense-market/purchase-options Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.Leading players of the global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market analyzed in the research include Airbus SE, IBM Corporation, Boeing Company, GE Aviation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Intel Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31899 The report analyzes these key players of the global artificial intelligence and robotics in aerospace and defense market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

