State Police Investigate Pedestrian Involved Crash In Washington County

(Knoxville, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Washington County.  

The identity of the injured pedestrian is pending next of kin notification. He was transported by Maryland State Police medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

Shortly after 7:00 pm, Maryland State Police from the Hagerstown Barrack were dispatched to westbound Route 340 west of the Frederick County line for the report of a pedestrian struck on the highway. Troopers responded to the area and located the injured pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on Route 340 when the pedestrian was struck in lane one. The driver, identified as Channing Corley, 45, of Germantown was uninjured during the incident.  

Maryland State Police are actively investigating the incident. Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information relevant to this case, to contact the Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-3800. Callers may remain confidential. The investigation continues…

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov

