Gov. Pillen Signs Proclamation Marking 'Day of Observance' for Israel Terror Attack Anniversary

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen signed a proclamation marking Oct. 7 as a ‘Day of Observance’ in honor of the victims of the terror attack on Israel one year ago.  Issuance of the proclamation coincides with an order to fly all flags at half-staff and tonight’s lighting of the State Capitol in blue.

Remembrance events have been held around the world and in the United States, acknowledging today’s solemn occasion. The surprise attack by Hamas militants resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 men, women and children. Of the 250 or so hostages, around 100 are still unaccounted for, including a handful of Americans.

